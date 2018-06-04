Chicago Digital Agency Now Serving Chicago, Illinois

CHICAGO, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago is one of the largest cities in the United States, with over 2.7 million residing in Chicago. There are thousands of businesses in the city that rely on internet presence for a mass majority of sales. This is one reason why ChicagoSEO.company decided to start serving the city of Chicago. The marketing agency is determined to bring real marketing solutions to the local businesses that need online marketing help. With over 2.7 million residing in Chicago, there is a lot of work to be done. The Chicago marketing firm will help businesses with their online marketing help, specifically helping businesses with search engine optimization.

ChicagoSEO.Company

Over a course of 10 years, the marketing firm has seen what it takes to rank websites to the top of the search engines. Google, along with the other search engines have slowly changed algorithms making it more and more difficult to achieve high page one rankings. There are hundreds of agencies that do not stay up to date with such algorithms. The problem is that they are implementing marketing strategies that were good back in 2010, but not in the year 2018. With thousands of businesses needing top ranked keywords for the success of their online sales, the company has decided to officially serve the Chicago market.

Currently, the SEO services that the company has provided have not only served Chicago but many states and cities in the United States. Over the course of 10 years, the findings have been that the large cities are really where the most SEO services are needed, as the competition levels are the highest, and the demand for products are the highest. A quick search online proves the fact that there are SEO firms scattered throughout Chicago, all needing more and more employees.

The real solution to seeing a real increase in business sales is to hire a professional SEO agency that has decades of marketing experience. The unfortunate truth is that most firms have a low experience level and the client never knows the real level of expertise of the company. Over time SEO has become a quick way to make money online as many young entrepreneurs are turning to it to make quick money. However, the need for professional work still resides for many businesses.

This new Chicago based marketing firm http://www.chicagoseo.company is determined to help the local businesses dominate the search engine rankings. With over 4,700 page one Google rankings, they are confident that they can become one of the main go-to SEO agencies in Chicago.

There has been and always will be a huge need for this service, especially among the largest of businesses. There are firms scattered throughout the United States that require year-long contracts. There is no such need for a contract of any kind. The owner of the Chicago company, Taylor Johnson, stated that "We have had clients stay with us 7 years on a month to month basis. If a client is happy they won't stop the service."

Not only do most agencies require year-long contracts, they also offer no transparency options, so the client really never sees what is being done. There are too many shady tactics in this market, and this new Chicago firm is determined to bring in real professionals that take the job seriously. Businesses are encouraged to call 312-428-6976 with any marketing related questions.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-digital-agency-now-serving-chicago-illinois-300659069.html

SOURCE ChicagoSEO.Company