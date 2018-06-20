Chicago's Z Bar, The Summer's Most Anticipated Rooftop, Now Open

1. Daring Drinks. Cocktails are crafted with exceptional ingredients and inspiration, while bespoke glassware and rare garnishes aim to surprise. Z Bar's drinks are imaginative and sophisticated, international and playful. A Manhattan Royale stars rare Elijah Craig 18-Year-Old Bourbon with truffle or saffron bitters served in handmade crystal over ice laced with 24-karat gold. Carbonated, bottled CoZmos (or Cosmopolitans) can be ordered five at a time in a Champagne bucket. Disco Fever, with Absolut Elyx, comes in a large-format disco ball that will be the envy of your Instagram feed…

2. Iconic Views. Lake Michigan, the Hancock, the historic Water Tower — take in the sights of the city from Z Bar's perch high-above Chicago. The outdoor terrace and the private salon's exterior space offer unmatched views above Michigan Avenue while connecting guests to the city energy emanating from below.

3. Lasting Beats. Soulful tunes and funky rhythms from around the world change by the hour, even by the cocktail, courtesy of renowned DJ and international music producer Alyson Calagna. Guests can enjoy the lively atmosphere from day to night, then discover the songs on Z Bar's website via Spotify.

4. Globe-Trotting Cuisine. Small plates and shared platters nod to the cuisines of Asia, Europe and the Americas as they pay homage to beloved bar snacks. When paired with cocktails, it's an inventive culinary journey around the globe. Marrow Poppers, Z Bar's version of tater tots, hide a decadent filling of bone marrow and Bordelaise. Sprinkled with malt vinegar and Hawaiian pink salt, Beef Cracklings, are similar to beer-friendly pork rinds, while Daikon Frites dressed with Chinese lap cheong, garlic chives and a spiced tomato jam dial up the savory flavors.

5. Design to Discover. Conceived by international icons Yabu Pushelberg, the bar is made up of a progression of lounges, each with their own personality designed to beckon you further inside. A study in refined textures, bold patterns and evocative artistry, the lounge is a fitting backdrop to the detail-forward drinks and cultural happenings. Scenic murals, a dramatic skylight, floor-to-ceiling windows and portrait of a pug combine to create a visual feast.

6. Clothes to Covet. The Z Bar team's Studio 54-inspired outfits, by Ricorso's Daryl Sneed, exude serious style and sway. From wrap dresses and jumpsuits for the women to custom suits and vegan leather aprons for the men, the clothes make a statement of their own.

7. Showmanship and Craft. Tableside preparations and pours abound – from freshly made mojitos from a roving cart, to a 4:00 pm Friday afternoon Champagne tower designed to kick-off the weekend a bit early— a memorable moment that is worth ducking out of work early for.

8. Hands-On Experiences. Z Bar will offer a variety of classes and experiences to take guests behind the scenes with the experts. Drink and learn with Wanderlust, a monthly series that dives into spirits and teaches new techniques in a way that enlightens as much as it entertains.

9. Inspired Service. Attentive and personalized service is a standard at Z Bar. Interactive experiences and customized preparations incorporating guest preferences along with an educated team take guest's Z Bar visit to a new level.

10. The Scene. A veritable see-and-be-seen oasis hosted by Bar Director Benjamin Robertson, a wine master; Bar Manager David Gonzalez, a connoisseur with international experience; Vlad Novikov, Director of Cocktails & Culture, the charismatic, creative force behind the bar; Executive Chef Toni Robertson, the perfectionist in the kitchen; and more.

About Z Bar

Set above Chicago's iconic Michigan Avenue, Z Bar is a rooftop destination that celebrates the city while guiding visitors on an immersive journey inspired by the world's cultural and culinary riches. The lounge offers innovative cocktails, thoughtfully curated wines and beers and an internationally inspired menu of small plates and shared platters. The contemporary interior, exclusively designed global playlist and calendar of cultural happenings help define the one-of-a-kind atmosphere. The name "Z Bar" is inspired by Maria Zec, The Peninsula Hotels' first-ever female general manager, whose passion for creating memorable experiences brings together winning teams of chefs, mixologists and specialists. Z Bar, 108 E. Superior Street, is open Monday through Thursday, 2:00 pm to midnight; Friday and Saturday, noon to 2:00 am; and Sunday, noon to midnight. Please call +1 (312) 337 2888 for further information or visit zbarchicago.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicagos-z-bar-the-summers-most-anticipated-rooftop-now-open-300669587.html

SOURCE The Peninsula Chicago

Related Links

http://www.zbarchicago.com

