Chicken Salad Chick Acquires Piece of Cake

Chicken Salad Chick

Oct. 31, 2023

Acquisition launches innovative dessert menu strategy at America's only fast-casual chicken salad chain

ATLANTA , Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon its commitment to deliver always fresh, made-from-scratch meals, Atlanta-based Chicken Salad Chick announced today its acquisition of iconic local bakery Piece of Cake. In a move to better serve guests across its 245 locations in 19 states, the acquisition kickstarts the fast-casual chicken salad chain's strategy to expand and enhance its dessert menu, while sweetening the deal for its customers with delicious, specialty cakes.

Atlanta-based Piece of Cake cakes are baked from scratch using family recipes and traditional baking ingredients, and all cakes are hand-frosted. Chicken Salad Chick will continue Piece of Cake's original, time-honored recipes and baking techniques that have garnered a loyal following for almost four decades.

"Over the years, Piece of Cake cakes have been a mainstay at the table as our family celebrated holidays and special occasions together," said Chicken Salad Chick Chief Executive Officer Scott Deviney. "Melissa and her team have consistently offered the best cakes in the business, and I am pleased to soon have the opportunity to bring them to all our Chicken Salad Chick guests. This collaboration further enhances our mission of spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others… one piece of cake at a time."

Following the transaction, Chicken Salad Chick will begin plans to bring the bakery's cakes to its restaurants, while Piece of Cake's ten metro-Atlanta Piece of Cake locations (including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport) will continue to operate business as usual. All Chicken Salad Chick restaurants will feature Piece of Cake as its signature dessert offering, following successful market tests across select Chicken Salad Chick locations. Both whole and by-the-slice cakes will be featured on the menu for dine-in, take-out, digital ordering and drive thru.

"After nearly 40 years, it seems like the right time to pursue this opportunity with Chicken Salad Chick," said Piece of Cake's Melissa Jernigan. "Both brands began in home kitchens – Piece of Cake in my Atlanta condo and Chicken Salad Chick in Stacy Brown's home in Auburn. What wonderful synergy, as both businesses are committed to serving time-honored, made-from-scratch recipes loved by our customers."

Bringing close to four decades of industry knowledge and expertise, Jernigan will remain involved as the company's 'Cakexpert.' Additionally, each of Piece of Cake's 120 Atlanta-area employees will maintain their positions in the operation.

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 240+ restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

