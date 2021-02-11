Chief Learning Officer Announces 2021 LearningElite Finalists

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Learning Officer (CLO) announced this week the 59 finalist organizations of its 11th annual LearningElite Awards Program, a rigorous ranking and benchmarking program designed to identify the top organizations creating and implementing exemplary workforce learning and development practices that deliver significant business value.

Since 2011, CLO's Research and Advisory team has partnered with top CLOs and senior L&D practitioners to review and rate applications based on five dimensions critical to learning organizations: learning strategy, leadership commitment, learning execution, learning impact and business performance results.

"For over a decade now, the LearningElite has helped to identify influential benchmarking data necessary for achieving effective performance in learning and development," said Ashley St. John, chief content officer and editor-in-chief of BetterWork Media Group, the parent company of CLO. "We're so proud of the influence this one-of-a-kind program has had in the corporate education space, using advanced evaluation methodologies to help shape the industry every year by regularly polishing best practices and providing key findings and feedback to some of the industry's most influential players."

See the complete list of the 2021 LearningElite finalists at https://www.chieflearningofficer.com/2021/02/04/chief-learning-officer-announces-its-2021-learningelite-finalists.

Winners and final rankings, including the top 10 organizations and the recipients of the seven Editor's Choice awards (learning strategy, leadership commitment, learning execution, learning impact, best performance results, best small company and best midsize company), will be announced on April 28, 2021, at the annual LearningElite Gala, which will be held virtually. Tickets can be purchased at https://shop.betterworkmedia.com/collections/chief-learning-officer/products/clo-learningelite-gala-2021.

