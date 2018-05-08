ChikPea Solution Now Lightning Compatible

ChikPea

10:15 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --  ChikPea today announced the release of its Lightning-compatible version of Telecom Order Management (TOM). Current customers using Salesforce Classic but planning to switch to the Lightning Experience or companies that have invested in Salesforce's latest framework for optimizing business productivity can now take comfort in knowing ChikPea is ready to serve you. 

ChikPea TOM is now Lightning-ready.
To learn more about ChikPea's array of Subscriber Relationship Management solutions for the telecom industry, or for investor-related questions, please contact us.

Established in 2006, ChikPea provides Salesforce-native solutions that consolidate telecom Subscriber Relationship Management functions and accelerates lead to revenue process and visibility for everyone.

Company: ChikPea Inc.
Contact: Chris Nguyen
Email: cng@chikpea.com  
Web: www.chikpea.com

 

