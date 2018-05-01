ChikPea Sponsors KAZOOcon 2018: Disrupting the Future of Telecom

ChikPea will also be hosting a luncheon roundtable during the event to address issues that telecom providers may have in simplifying their order management process and evolving their offerings in the telecom market.

ChikPea will be present at this year's KAZOOcon event in San Diego to share and learn from other players who dedicate time in solving the needs of telecom providers and to demonstrate our TOM solution and how TOM creates a bridge between sales and service within a single environment.

One of the benefits of being at KAZOOcon in San Diego, is the ability for providers from around the world to share their experiences and challenges. As a global solution provider, the ChikPea team will be able to share our experiences in dealing with different markets and their related needs and how our systems support not just CPQ and CRM but a full line of OSS and BSS solutions.

At ChikPea, we not only want to be your industry leader in telecom order management, we also want to help show you how to make your company more efficient by connecting your divisions into a seamless, cohesive service provider.

For over 10 years, ChikPea has been a pioneer in delivering telecommunication vertical software solutions that intertwine CRM with install-base, CPE, and premises giving operators the ability to have a single solution for hardware, orchestration, and provisioning service within the Salesforce database. By creating a system that intermingles the needs of the sales department with operations and finance, ChikPea has been able to help companies reduce overhead, increase profitability and create methodologies to bring transparency to both their customers and their partners.

Established in 2006, ChikPea provides Salesforce-native solutions that consolidate telecom Subscriber Relationship Management functions and accelerates lead to revenue process and visibility for everyone.

