Children's Book Author A.D. Hutchinson Releases First Fantasy Action Novel in Its Series, Taking Young Readers on Captivating Journey of Exploration: "Scholar of the Ebony Crown"

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First-time author A.D. Hutchinson is thrilled to release his first children's book, "Scholar of the Ebony Crown," a middle-grade adventure and action novel that combines both fantasy and non-fiction. Capturing readers' hearts and minds, "Ebony Crown" teaches life lessons about the many trials and tribulations of growing up.

Scholar of The Ebony Crown

Geared at children ages nine through 12, "Scholar of the Ebony Crown" is a compelling story about a young boy named Eddy, a mixed-race child, tall and slim with messy brown curly hair and blue eyes, who was born an orphan. Forced to wear his older cousin's smelly hand-me-downs by his adoptive aunt and uncle, he faces relentless bullying at school.

Through his book, Hutchinson presents real-life problems in a thought-provoking, imaginative way, providing readers with comfort and assurance that they are not alone in their struggles. Journeying on a whirlwind, fairytale adventure through the eyes of the main character's imagination, Eddy was born with a diamond tooth that sparkles when he smiles, and he uses it as a flashlight in the darkness when locked away in the shed for punishment.

"My goal in penning this book was to challenge young readers to develop a lifelong interest in reading," said author A.D. Hutchinson. "I also wanted to promote the importance of developing their vocabulary and their capacity for thought, and encourage curiosity and creativity."

Motivated to write this children's novel after the adoption of his 10-year-old son over two decades ago, who experienced bullying at school, Hutchinson gave him the proper guidance to become a confident young man. Today, he is a highly successful businessman and father of three.

A clear example of the many benefits of reading and the power of positive influence, "Ebony Crown" is a masterpiece that does not disappoint. Released in October 2023, this 160-page book can be found by visiting Mr. Hutchinson's website and via Amazon.com. It is available in paperback and a Kindle digital version. The next book in this series, "Scholar of The Ebony Secrets Dungeon," is due out soon.

Mr. Hutchinson donates 10% of all book sales to underprivileged children and children in the foster care system. By purchasing just one book, readers are contributing to the bright futures of these children's lives.

About the Author:

Born in Saint Catherine, a rural area in southeast Jamaica, Alan Douglas Hutchinson was later trained as a professional chef in the United Kingdom at the world-renowned Michelin star-rated Mirabelle Restaurant in Mayfair, London, England. He subsequently worked in kitchens at such notable hotels as The Ritz London, The Savoy, and Claridge's Hotel. Mr. Hutchinson later began taking courses and acquiring diplomas in creative writing. Inspired to become an author, his stories and characters have been based on his childhood memories and experiences while coming of age.

