Children's Book Series Launched by Acclaimed Author and Community Leader Harmel Codi

DECATUR, Ga., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, author and noted community advocate Harmel Codi announced the publication of her highly anticipated children's book series, which focuses on bringing the joy of reading and learning to at-risk children. These children are living in communities with a history of less-than-optimal literacy. Ms. Codi has released the first eleven titles of her relatable book series to benefit the non-profit organization Community Alliances and Improvements, where she is Chair, Founder and advocate for "Community First." The first 11 children's storybooks, which introduce the series, encourage parents, family and extended family members to read to children from a very early age. Two of the delightful books (also in Spanish) are titled, "Mommy Teach Me How to Count," and "Daddy Teach Me How to Ride My Bike."

Codi PR Headshot Book PR Cover

"If there are areas of proportionate disparity for children of color, they are in education and particularly, early literacy," said Codi. "For many years, our Black and Brown neighbors have necessarily put great energy into equality awareness and activism. More and more we see the disparity of our community members needing to express themselves in ways that the world can hear and respect their views. It is time to focus on the immediate necessity of literacy being an area, which demands our attention. Our call to action is to now level the playing field for Black and Brown children so they can speak, read and write at an equal level to their peers. There is a parallel need to educate parents and caregivers, explaining just why literacy, public speaking and a solid education are important to their children's future and well-being."

Codi stressed, "People are seeing the symptoms of educational neglect. As a former juvenile court guardian ad litem and a volunteer juvenile representative, I have been a witness to so many children ending up in criminal activities, detention, prison and unfortunately, death due to the lack of preventive educational measures. Most incarcerated individuals cannot read and have less than an eighth-grade education. Meanwhile, most states spend between $2,800 and $6,500 per child yearly for education, yet $28,000 to $35,000 to incarcerate juveniles and adults. I have written these books to inspire learning. No one should wait for their kids to start school to learn how to read. Our children will be able to hold their own and one day be great candidates for college, graduate schools and competitive careers. I want to elevate them to meet and exceed their potential."

The author and her non-profit organization partner with like-minded community organizations, which actively work together to empower the community. These organizations join with local community leaders, social workers, teachers, lawyers and health professionals with an overall common purpose to improve our schools through our students. The author uses kid-friendly language, entertaining topics and illustrations for children to recognize themselves to make a critical difference in wanting to learn.

Join our book drive or buy a book or the entire series visit https://communityalliances.net/shop/, amazon.com or wherever books are sold.

Media Contact:

Harmel Codi

404.944.8631

[email protected]

SOURCE Harmel Deanne Codi