CHILDWISE Trends and Predictions 2019: Trends in Media Use and Purchasing Behaviour Amongst 5-16 Year Olds
Jan 13, 2020, 06:45 ET
The "CHILDWISE Trends and Predictions 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new report details trends in media use and purchasing behaviour amongst 5 to 16-year-olds over the last ten years, using data drawn from the annual Monitor Report, and uses this wealth of data to make predictions about future measurements.
Trends and Predictions 2019 covers:
- Computer ownership
- Internet access
- Websites / Apps
- Console ownership and time
- Mobile ownership and usage
- Children's television channels
- Reading time and frequency
- Magazines and comics
- Money and self purchase
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Summary
2. Computers
2.1 Ownership
2.2 Internet access
2.3 Favourite websites/apps
3. Gaming
3.1 Console Ownership
3.2 Console Brands
3.3 Time spent playing
4. Mobile Phones
4.1 Ownership
4.2 Usage
4.3 Payment
5. Television
5.1 Children's Channels
6. Reading
6.1 Time and Frequency
6.2 Magazines and Comics
7. Money and Spending
7.1 Income
7.2 Self-Purchase
8. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q2zzpw
