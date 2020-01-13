CHILDWISE Trends and Predictions 2019: Trends in Media Use and Purchasing Behaviour Amongst 5-16 Year Olds

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CHILDWISE Trends and Predictions 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report details trends in media use and purchasing behaviour amongst 5 to 16-year-olds over the last ten years, using data drawn from the annual Monitor Report, and uses this wealth of data to make predictions about future measurements.

Trends and Predictions 2019 covers:

Computer ownership

Internet access

Websites / Apps

Console ownership and time

Mobile ownership and usage

Children's television channels

Reading time and frequency

Magazines and comics

Money and self purchase

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction and Summary



2. Computers

2.1 Ownership

2.2 Internet access

2.3 Favourite websites/apps



3. Gaming

3.1 Console Ownership

3.2 Console Brands

3.3 Time spent playing



4. Mobile Phones

4.1 Ownership

4.2 Usage

4.3 Payment



5. Television

5.1 Children's Channels



6. Reading

6.1 Time and Frequency

6.2 Magazines and Comics



7. Money and Spending

7.1 Income

7.2 Self-Purchase



8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q2zzpw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

