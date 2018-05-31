CHINA AID-Your Gateway to the China's Senior Care Market

CHINA AID is the leading exhibition and conference event for the burgeoning senior and long-term care market in China, its reputation now firmly established as the most authoritative industry trade show in the country. Taking place annually in Shanghai, the show offers an unparalleled opportunity to meet with prospective clients and customers, partners and distributers from across China.

Boasting a floor space exceeding 25,000sqm and an attendance of over 40,000 visitors in 2017, exhibitors are brought together within six category areas of exhibiting space, showcasing their services, products and technology in Rehabilitation Medicine, Healthcare Management, Senior Care, Nursing Care, Assistive Devices, and Age-friendly Housing.

CHINA AID features some of the most innovative and established elderly and long-term care industry leading enterprises, offering broad coverage across the full spectrum of our category areas. Long-standing exhibitors of note include TOTO, Panasonic, Tarkett, Legrand, Dewert, Ottobock, Francebed, Paramount, Schtaf, Yonger, Toyota, Honda, Taiping Community and Baosteel. Together with other mainstay brands they form the exhibition's backbone, through which thousands of elderly and long-term care products, technologies and services are displayed, demonstrated and presented.

By maintaining a strong focus on the invaluable societal benefits of care whilst enabling a pioneering market role in its delivery, CHINA AID provides a mufti-functional events platform for companies, organizations and associations that serve the elderly and disabled. By acting as a fully engaged hub and connector for the industry, CHINA AID fulfills this role effectively through organizing influential conferences and other events for knowledge exchange, arranging interactive demonstrations and tours, facilitating networking and international match-making sessions, and by creating the space to foster vibrant business opportunities and strategic partnership development.

Professional business forums and industry match-making sessions are held annually alongside the main exhibition, which include the China International Forum on Ageing, the China Forum for Senior Care Institutions, the China Forum on Gerontological Health & Social Work, the Symposium on Dementia Quality Care, the Sino-Japanese Silver Industry Match-making Forum, the 6th China Design Competition for Welfare Products Awards Ceremony, the Industry Movers Forum and more.

This year, we are proud to announce the debut of the Senior Care Industry Leaders' Summit, which will be held on Tuesday June 12th 2018, the day before the opening of the exhibition. Leaders from national departments and agencies, as well as from the Shanghai municipal government and many other provinces have been invited to participate and deliver insightful speeches on how they see the future of senior care developing in China. Widely respected experts and eminent scholars, both foreign and domestic, will exchange research findings on aspects of senior care, assistive technology, rehabilitation medicine and more.

CHINA AID is not only a celebration of independent living, caring for disadvantaged groups and social development, but also an essential platform for the sharing of experience and the exchange of information for those involved in the provision of senior and long-term care products and services.

