China Air Purifiers Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2025 - Residential/Household vs Non-residential/Commercial

The Chinese Air Purifiers Market stood at USD 1,489.84 Million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% to surpass USD 1,767.81 Million by 2025.



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to deteriorating air quality due to rising vehicular pollution and booming industrial sector in the country, which is resulting in higher PM2.5 concentration levels, and consequently, increasing incidences of respiratory diseases. Moreover, increasing awareness among people about the health benefits of air purifiers and rising per capita income levels are anticipated to boost the demand for air purifiers in China through 2025.



The Chinese Air Purifiers Market can be segregated based on filter type, End-use, distribution channel, and region. Based on filter type, HEPA + activated carbon dominated the market with share of 53.10% in 2019 and the trend is anticipated to continue until 2025. This category of purifiers has no side-effects on human health and provide highly efficient air purification with HEPA filters removing dust as well as particulate matters and activated carbon filters facilitating odor removal.



Companies operating in the market are investing in technological advancements to register sound returns. For instance, many players are offering such smart air purifiers, which can be connected through a simple mobile application available on different operating systems such as Android and iOS that can be controlled through wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.



