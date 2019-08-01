China and Hong Kong Data Center Markets, 2019-2024: Prominent Investors are Equinix, Apple, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Global Switch, GDS Services, and Chayoraare

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China and Hong Kong Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The installation of 100 GbE is projected to grow at the aggregation layer in cloud and internet service provider data centers.

The use of VRLA battery-based UPS systems will be replaced by lithium-ion batteries in China and Hong Kong due to increased OPEX.

The adoption of metered and monitored PDUs is likely to grow among colocation service providers.

The application of switched PDUs will increase with the rise in the hyperscale cloud data center spending.

China will be a major competitor for the US in greenfield development of hyperscale data centers. The market has a strong presence of global and local contractors as well as sub-contractors.



The China and Hong Kong data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2018 - 2024



Equinix, Apple, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Global Switch, GDS Services, and Chayoraare the prominent investors/vendors in the China and Hong Kong data center market. E-commerce and financial services sectors are adopting digital technology for efficient business processes. Currently, more than 70% of the population in China are using e-commerce services for performing commercial and non-commercial activities.



Global card payment service providers such as America Express, MasterCard, and Visa are expanding in China due to the increase in the consumer base to procure goods and services via mobile devices. The Government of Hong Kong is conducting more than 70 smart city initiatives at full speed, covering Smart Travel, Smart Life, Smart Environment, and Smart Citizen.



These initiatives include many infrastructure projects such as digital personal identity (eID), smart lampposts, open government data, upgrading government public cloud services, and building new big data analytics platforms.



Increased smart cities initiatives, procurement of renewable energy resources, increase in cloud-based services and rise of digital transformation and expansion of colocation and hyperscale Datacenter facilities are expected to drive the datacenter investment in China and Hong Kong. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the China and Hong Kong data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.



The report considers the present scenario of the datacenter market in China and Hong Kong and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019 - 2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the China and Hong Kong data center market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the datacenter market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Snapshot



2. List of Data Center Investment in China and Hong Kong



3. Investment Opportunities in China and Hong Kong

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Market Share by Infrastructure 2018

4. Investment by Area

Market Overview

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

5. Investment by Power Capacity

Market Overview

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

6. Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Trends

7. China and Hong Kong Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Market Overview

Server - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Network - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

8. China and Hong Kong Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

Market Overview

UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

9. China and Hong Kong Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Overview

Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

10. China and Hong Kong Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

Market Overview

CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Evaporative Chillers - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

11. China and Hong Kong Data Center Market by General Construction

Market Overview

Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

12. China and Hong Kong Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Market Overview

Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

13. China and Hong Kong Data Center Market by Geography

China

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Hong Kong

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

14. Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Datacenter Investors

15. Appendix

Market Definitions

Report Assumptions

Market Derivation

Data Center Site Selection Criteria

Quantitative Summary

Overall Market

Market by Infrastructure

Market by Tier Standards



Companies Mentioned



Cisco Systems

Dell

Hitachi

Huawei

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

New H3C Technologies

Quanta Computer

Sugon

Arup

Aurecon

Corgan

Cundall

Faithful+Gould

Keysource

Mecanoo

Talent Mechanical & Electrical Engineers

WT Partnership

ABB

AIRSYS

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Group

Eaton

Fuji Electric

Hitec Power Protection

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

MTU On Site Energy

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Shenzhen KstarScience&Technology

Vertiv

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Apple

Chayora

CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited

Equinix

GDS Services

Global Switch

Huawei and local Government

SUNeVision Holdings

Tencent



