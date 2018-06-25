China Automated Logistics Equipment Market, 2018-2022 - Market Expected to Reach RMB279.7 Billion in 2022

The year 2017 witnessed rapid expansion of automated logistics equipment market in China with the size soaring by 26.0% year-on-year to RMB87.2 billion and expected to exceed RMB100 billion in 2018. Propelled by favorable policies on intelligent automated equipment and swift growth of emerging logistics methods like smart logistics, E-commerce logistics and cold-chain logistics, the market is predicted to maintain an average annual rate of around 25% over the next five years, reaching RMB279.7 billion in 2022.



Product segment: automated sorting & conveying equipment get most popularized, accounting for 35.0% of the Chinese logistics equipment market in 2017, followed by automated stereoscopic warehouse (about 20%). Automated logistics equipment will become more intelligent and integrated, and various new logistics equipment, such as unmanned warehouse, unmanned port, UAV and logistics robot, will come into being thanks to technological innovation.



There comes the robust demand for logistics equipment from E-commerce, pharmaceuticals, clothing, automobile, home appliance, new energy, food, home building material, tobacco and military sectors in recent years. Automobile is the largest market for automated logistics equipment, occupying 18.8% (the equivalent of RMB16.38 billion) of total scale of the Chinese automated logistics equipment market. As more NEV production line projects are approved and more body-in-white production lines are transformed into automated production system, the demand for automated logistics equipment from the Chinese automobile market is expected to rise to RMB52.11 billion in 2022.



Pattern of Enterprises: foreign companies like DAIFUKU (Japan), Schaefer (Germany), Vanderlande (the Netherlands) and Dematic (the United States) are still dominant in China, particularly in high-end fields (E-commerce, airport, etc.). Most of these giants are system integrators that can provide total solutions. By contrast, local Chinese suppliers provide only equipment and focus on downstream industries like tobacco, pharmaceuticals, power system, clothing and food. Typical players are Shanxi Oriental Material Handling, Miracle Automation Engineering, Mesnac, Hubei Sanfeng Intelligent Conveying Equipment and SIASUN Robot & Automation.



In addition, amid bright prospects for automated logistics equipment, major E-commerce tycoons including Alibaba, JD and Suning have made their presence in automated logistics and equipment market, such as new logistics launched by Cainiao and next-generation logistics put forward by JD. In 2017, JD put the first whole-process unmanned warehouse into use; SF began construction of large logistics UAV headquarters base. Meanwhile, AGV firms represented by Quicktron, Geek+ and Aresbots stepped up their efforts in the field, further intensifying competition in automated logistics equipment market.



