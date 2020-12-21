China Automotive Cloud Service Platform Market Report 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, and Tencent Cloud are the First Choice of OEMs and Tier1 Suppliers

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Automotive Cloud Service Platform Industry Report, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vehicle, infrastructure, cloud and network are crucial elements of cooperative vehicle infrastructure system (CVIS) industry chain. This report highlights the "cloud" link, with emphasis on OEM-centric automotive cloud platform services. With supplier's cloud platforms as a foundation, OEMs build their own cloud platforms such as marketing & after-sale cloud platform, manufacturing & supply chain cloud platform, telematics cloud platform, autonomous driving cloud platform, simulation cloud platform and HD map cloud platform.



AWS, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, and Tencent Cloud are the first choice of OEMs and Tier1 suppliers. Huawei Cloud and Baidu Cloud are the rising stars. Of both top ten OEMs and top ten Tier1 suppliers that once adopted Amazon Web Services (AWS), more turn to Microsoft Azure as Amazon starts developing and testing autonomous vehicles.



Quite a few OEMs stand on more than one cloud platforms. For instance, Volkswagen Automotive Cloud (vehicles, customers and services) uses Microsoft's technology, while Volkswagen Industrial Cloud (manufacturing and supply chain management) utilizes Amazon's.



Telematics cloud platform is among the first automotive cloud platforms already in wide use. In 2017, Microsoft released the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform (MCVP), an Azure-based connected automotive platform which has won support from many Tier1 suppliers. The automotive cloud service platform Huawei introduced in 2020 defines more features otherwise: autonomous driving, HD map, battery safety, OTA, V2X and "three powers" (motor, battery and ECU).



From above it can be clearly seen that IT giants post handsome cloud platform revenues at astounding growth rates, amid the booming demand from automotive sector for cloud services, which is fueled by the following:

Enhancement of automaker's production management, marketing activities and internal management, and digital revolution and synergy of related industry chains.

Digitalization of the process of automakers' development, design, test, and validation of software and hardware, and remote R&D teams' cloud synergy and cloud-based simulation (such as cloud service for firmware simulation).

Digitalization and CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electrified) of automotive products. This means software-defined vehicles, capabilities (e.g., connectivity, navigation, parking, entertainment and payment), and transition from a functional vehicle into an intelligent one cannot be achieved without the support of digitalized process and tools, and cloud services.

Building of the telematics platform for automakers, and the connection, service and operation platform among the four - car users, automotive products, Internet digital ecosystems, and automakers and their industry chains, providing real-time online mobile interconnected third-space services such as navigation, entertainment and payment, for better user driving experience.

As ADAS/AD gains popularity and gets updated, AVs will generate 4TB data per day, which prompts a surging demand for cloud platform space.

So BAT and Huawei lavish on automotive cloud platform involving operating system, simulation system, telematics system, autonomous driving software, and creation of software and application service ecosystem, considering it is the biggest source of their revenues after all.



OEMs always want to take hold of vehicle data. Currently, leading cloud platform solutions have reserved data ownership of OEMs. For instance, AWS platform retains full ownership of data, while providing functions like machine learning, and special solutions for connectivity and AVs to help OEMs freely create unique brand experience.



Quite a few OEMs set up their own cloud platform subsidiaries and big data centers. Take SAIC Cloud Computing Center as an example, the facility had a 6 or 7-person team, one data center and 5 or 6 cabinets at start and provided just basic cloud storage and IaaS environment.



After evolution into Shanghai FinShine Technology Co., Ltd. in 2017, it now boasts a team with 150 talents, three data centers (Shanghai, Nanjing and Zhengzhou) and hundreds of cabinets, and adds software and platform services such as SaaS and PaaS. Up to now the company has owned more than 4,000 cloud hosts, over 10,000 virtual machines or containers, and 30PB storage space.



Companies like SAIC investing heavily in cloud platform still need help from IT tycoons. For example, in 2018, Alibaba Cloud and SAIC together released a hybrid cloud computing service platform for automotive R&D simulation: SSCC (SAIC Simulation Computing Cloud).



To reduce unit costs, IT giants not only build large-scale cloud platforms, but also enable AI algorithms and sundry tool chains and independently develop AI chips. Baidu Cloud, for example, has been a leader in autonomous driving cloud platform field by resorting to competitive DuerOS, Carlife, simulation platform, HD map, autonomous driving algorithms and Kunlun AI chip. OEM's cloud platform business cannot live without the help of IT firms.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Automotive Cloud Service Platform Industry

1.1 Definition

1.2 Status Quo

1.3 Cloud Platform Providers of Major Automakers and Tier1 Suppliers

1.4 Telematics and Autonomous Driving Help Cloud Platform Boom

1.5 Significance of Digitalization & Cloud Platform to OEMs

1.6 Private Cloud + Public Cloud



2. Automotive Cloud Service Platform Suppliers

2.1 Huawei

2.1.1 Intelligent Vehicle Cloud Platform

2.1.2 Autonomous Driving Cloud Platform

2.1.3 HD Map Cloud Platform

2.1.4 Telematics Cloud Platform

2.1.5 V2X Cloud Platform

2.1.6 "Three Powers" Cloud Services

2.1.7 Cloud Platform Client Cases

2.2 Baidu

2.2.1 Overview of Apollo Cloud Platform

2.2.2 Apollo Intelligent Vehicle Cloud Solution

2.2.3 Baidu Cloud and PATEO Telematics

2.2.4 Baidu 5G Cloud-enabled Remote Smart Cockpit

2.3 Alibaba

2.3.1 Intelligent Vehicle Cloud Platform

2.3.2 Features of Intelligent Vehicle Cloud Platform

2.3.3 Application Cases of Alibaba Cloud Platform

2.4 Tencent

2.4.1 Tencent Cloud

2.4.2 Telematics Cloud

2.4.3 Autonomous Driving Cloud

2.4.4 Automotive Industry Data Center Platform

2.4.5 Mobility Service Cloud

2.4.6 Typical Clients of Tencent Cloud

2.5 AWS

2.5.1 Automotive Cloud Platform

2.5.2 Merits of Cloud Platform

2.5.3 Connected Vehicle Solutions

2.5.4 Automaker Customers

2.5.5 Client Application Cases

2.6 Microsoft Azure

2.6.1 Azure Vehicle Cloud Service Platform

2.6.2 MCVP

2.6.3 Ericsson CVC

2.6.4 Cooperation Cases with Other Companies



3. Cloud Service Layout of Foreign OEMs

3.1 Daimler/Mercedes-Benz

3.1.1 Daimler Cloud Platform

3.1.2 Mercedes-Benz Market-Oriented Cloud Platform

3.2 BMW

3.2.1 BMW Digital Layout

3.2.2 Cooperation between BMW and Microsoft Azure Cloud

3.2.3 Key Cloud Platform Partnerships of BMW in China

3.2.4 Localized Cloud Platform Services Provided by BMW in China

3.2.5 Cooperation Dynamics of BMW Cloud Platform, 2019-2020

3.3 VW

3.3.1 VW Digital Strategy

3.3.2 Invest in Digital Enterprises

3.3.3 VW Cloud Platform Strategy

3.3.4 Cooperation between VW and Microsoft Azure

3.3.5 Cooperation between VW and AWS

3.4 Volvo

3.4.1 Volvo Cloud Platform

3.4.2 Cooperation Dynamics of Volvo Cloud Service Platform

3.5 Ford

3.5.1 Development of Ford Cloud Platform

3.5.2 Transportation Mobility Cloud (TMC) and Cooperation

3.5.3 TMC Partners

3.6 Toyota

3.6.1 Toyota Connected

3.6.2 Toyota Cloud Service Platform

3.7 SAIC-GM

3.7.1 Cloud Platform Solution

3.7.2 Cloud Service Strategy

3.8 Other Global Automakers

3.8.1 Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Cloud Platform

3.8.2 Dongfeng Honda Cloud Platform



4. Cloud Service Platform Layout of Chinese OEMs

4.1 SAIC

4.1.1 Cloud Service Layout

4.1.2 Shanghai FinShine Technology Co., Ltd.

4.1.3 Development Course of SAIC Cloud Computing Center

4.1.4 Six Major Cloud Service Systems

4.1.5 Cloud Service Capacity of SAIC Cloud Computing Center

4.1.6 Digitalization and Product Route of SAIC Cloud Service

4.1.7 Cooperation between SAIC and Alibaba Cloud

4.2 FAW

4.2.1 Digital Transformation Strategy and Cooperation

4.2.2 Cloud Service Deployment

4.2.3 Basic IT-based Cloud Platform

4.2.4 Cloud Management Platform

4.3 Dongfeng Motor

4.3.1 Private Cloud

4.3.2 New Energy Vehicle Cloud

4.3.3 Connection of Private Cloud with Public Cloud

4.4 BAIC

4.4.1 Cloud Platform Layout

4.4.2 Establishment of Cloud Platform and Big Data Subsidiary

4.4.3 BAIC Commences Digital Transformation

4.5 GAC

4.5.1 ADiGO System

4.5.2 Cooperation between GAC and Tencent Cloud

4.5.3 Cooperation with Huawei

4.6 Changan Automobile

4.6.1 Development Course of Changan Cloud Service

4.6.2 Partners in Cloud Service Field

4.6.3 Marketing-Oriented Changan Cloud Store

4.7 Great Wall Motor

4.7.1 Digitalization and Smart Ecosystem Strategy

4.7.2 Cooperation with Tencent Cloud Platform

4.7.3 Cooperation with Huawei

4.7.4 One-stop Data Application Platform

4.8 Geely

4.8.1 GKUI19 and Cloud

4.8.2 IT-based Cloud Transformation

4.8.3 Partners of Geely Cloud Platform

4.9 BYD

4.9.1 DiLink and Di Cloud

4.9.2 Overview of Di Cloud

4.9.3 Global Core Data Center Construction Project

4.10 NIO

4.10.1 Overview of NIO Power Cloud

4.10.2 Features of Power Cloud

4.11 Xiaopeng Motors

4.11.1 Automotive Cloud Platform

4.11.2 Partners of Automotive Cloud Platform



