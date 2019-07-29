China Automotive Retailing Assessment 2018-2019: Forecast to 2025 - Engagement of Individual Offline Touchpoints and Omni-channel Interdependence to Transform the Market
The automotive retail market in China is likely to undergo a market transformation from experiential service to experience engagement; as well as from a complete sales solution to an intensive sales solution from 2018 to 2025.
The automotive retail market is experiencing its maturity and a marketing approach of everyone is a potential consumer. In addition, the market consists of domestic, foreign, joint-venture automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The rise of new domestic electric vehicle start-up OEMs is likely to lead to a new wave of online and offline retail touchpoints.
Automotive OEMs are likely to further expand their touchpoints by integrating ecosystem structures. The ecosystem covers automotive OEMs, parts suppliers, financing and insurance companies, aftersales service operators, eCommerce, software and telecom providers, and other parties. They have started to transform their marketing strategies through online and offline retail platforms, with key touchpoints such as mobile apps, official websites, official eCommerce networks, social media, and offline retail platforms. Nevertheless, the interdependent integration is blurring the boundaries between online and offline platforms.
In the consider and research phase, automotive OEMs provide higher personal experience engagement to boost customer interest and improve customer interaction. In particular, test drive activities have been transformed in the experience stores with a deeper and unique driving atmosphere, as well as fully automated trial experiences from automotive vending machines and car-sharing. The presence of physical offline touchpoints is important to shorten the purchase barrier.
In the purchase phase, Chinese consumers prefer to be close to online touchpoints. Especially the eCommerce platforms have transparent and standardized prices across different cities and regions in China. In addition, automotive OEMs are likely to build a vertical value chain to provide seamless and greater flexibility to the purchase process, such as financial solutions and official online flagship stores.
In the experience phase, automotive OEMs offer competitive aftersales services, including free service and maintenance packages, extended warranty, value-added service for 24/7 roadside assistance, and individual charging point installation. The exclusive experience brings intensive solution.
In the retention phase, automotive OEMs exist in all possible touchpoints close to consumers. Automotive OEMs support automotive brand-related activities including commercial sponsorship, corporate social responsibility, automotive club, customer relationship management, and exclusive non-related services (e.g., travel discounts). These touchpoints include individual participation, as well as the enhancement of automotive brand name, customer loyalty, and customer interaction.
Leading Chinese technology companies are the important participants in strengthening the automotive retail process and omni-channel. Especially the eCommerce and digital payment solution platforms help improve the seamless connectivity and inspire the entertainment element of the automotive retail market in China.
Research Scope
The goal of this study is to identify, research, and analyze the future of the automotive retail market in China. The study presents the innovations and disruptions that are revolutionizing the industry in terms of changing customer journeys and retail processes.
Research Highlights
- To provide an overview of automotive retailing activities in China
- To map the key features, activities, and technological innovations that automotive OEMs and dealers are implementing across the customer journey
- To evaluate the market impact of new automotive retailing formats that influence Chinese customers
- To identify industry stakeholders that are influencing the automotive retailing processes in China
Key Issues Addressed
- How is the customer journey changing in China, and what are the key activities the automotive OEMs are performing along the journey?
- What are the value-add services that automotive OEMs are offering to differentiate themselves?
- How are industry participants outside the automotive OEM sphere impacting the automotive retail process? What are their service offerings?
- How do automotive OEMs collaborate with other industry participants to optimize customer experience and maximize automotive brand awareness?
- What are the new retail capabilities developed by automotive OEMs and other stakeholders?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings - Automotive Retail Market in China
- Impact of Consider and Research Retail Activities Along the Customer Journey
- Impact of Purchase Retail Activities Along the Customer Journey
- Impact of Experience Retail Activities Along the Customer Journey
- Impact of Retention Retail Activities Along the Customer Journey
- Development Roadmap of the Automotive Retail Market in China
- Top 10 Trends in the Automotive Retail Market in China
2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aim and Objectives
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Research Methodology and Background
- Research Background
3. Automotive OEM - Key Automotive Retail Activities Along the Customer Journey: Consider and Research Phase
- Key OEM Retail Activities During the Consider and Research Phase
- Consider and Research Phase - Flagship and Pop-up Stores
- Consider and Research Phase - Lifestyle and Experience Stores
- Consider and Research Phase - Car Sharing
- Consider and Research Phase - Online Pre-purchase Experience
- Consider and Research Phase - Automotive Vending Machine
4. Automotive OEM - Key Automotive Retail Activities along Customer Journey: Purchase Phase
- Key OEM Activities During the Purchase Phase
- Purchase Phase - OEM-related Financial Solutions
- Purchase Phase - Leasing Service
- Purchase Phase - eCommerce Flagship Store
- Purchase Phase - Third-party Automotive eCommerce Platform
- Purchase Phase - eCommerce Sales Solution
5. Automotive OEM - Key Automotive Retail Activities along Customer Journey: Experience Phase
- Key OEM Activities During the Experience Phase
- Experience Phase - Individual Charging Points
- Experience Phase - Aftersales Service and Maintenance Package
- Experience Phase - Connected and Smartphone App Services
- Experience Phase - Extended Warranty
- Experience Phase - Value-added Services for 24/7 Roadside Assistance
6.Automotive OEM - Key Automotive Retail Activities along Customer Journey: Retention Phase
- Key OEM Activities During the Retention Phase
- Retention Phase - Exclusive Non-related Services
- Retention Phase - Certified Pre-owned Program and Used Car Sales
- Retention Phase - Automotive Club, Forum, and CSR
- Retention Phase - Commercial Sponsorship
- Retention Phase - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
7. Case Study - Industry Participants Apart from the OEM That are Impacting Automotive Retail and Customer Journey
- Technology Company in the Automotive Retail Industry - Alibaba
- Technology Company in the Automotive Retail Industry - Tencent
- Key Notable Participants in the New and Used Car Retail - Selected Examples
- Key Notable Participants in the Automotive Parts Retail - Selected Examples
- Key Notable Participants in Automotive-related Retail - Selected Examples
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Automotive Retail Market in China
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. Conclusion and Future Outlook
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
10. Appendix
