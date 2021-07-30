DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Cancer Early Detection Market Insight Report, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of new cancer cases and deaths in China in 2020 was 456.9/3,003,000 respectively, ranking first in the world, and the five-year survival rate of cancer patients was only 40.5%(2015). Early screening can effectively reduce the incidence and mortality of cancer.

Taking colorectal cancer as an example, the 5-year survival rate of early adenoma is close to 100%, while that of stage IV is only 10.8%. In the United States, the incidence of colorectal cancer is reduced by about 30% within 10 years after screening. The national Healthy China Action cancer prevention and control implementation plan clearly states that the overall 5-year survival rate of cancer in China should be no less than 43.3% and 46.6% by 2022 and 2030.

The clinical value of early screening products is evaluated by sensitivity, specificity, PPV, NPV and other indicators, and the social benefits of early screening products are evaluated by health economics. High-performance early screening products can improve the dependence of patients, and have broad prospects under the encouragement of policies.



The demand for cancer early screening products is strong, and the applicable population base is huge. Taking colorectal cancer as an example, the China Anti-Cancer Association recommends that people aged 40-70 receive regular screening for colorectal cancer, among which 120 million are at high risk. According to the report calculation, the corresponding market size of molecular diagnostic screening such as Fit-DNA is expected to reach 11.5 billion yuan in 2030, becoming the main early screening method. Screening for other cancers, including liver cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, stomach cancer and cervical cancer, has the same clinical significance, and the penetration rate is expected to increase continuously, corresponding to the market scale of more than 10 billion yuan in 2030.



CtDNA enrichment, sequencing and genetic information interpretation technology continue to break through, and methylation and omics+big data methodology represent the future research and development direction; Large-scale, multicenter and prospective clinical trials are necessary and insufficient conditions for early screening products to be certified; In terms of commercialization, IVD product model is parallel to LDT service model, and the latter is expected to become a way for many innovative early screening products with its low cost under the background of deregulation.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview

1.1 Change the trajectory, and the early screening of tumors carries the market of 100 billion yuan

1.2 Innovation, early screening of tumors and cohesion of innovation vitality

1.3 Strategy is king, and early screening of tumor refers to medical health



2. Technical path of early screening of tumors

2.1 The economy of early screening of tumor anchored by markers and technology platform

2.2 New trend of early screening technology for tumor formation with multi-omics and low flux

2.3 Data wins, and colorectal cancer and liver cancer make the fastest progress in early screening



3 Compliance strategy for early screening of tumors

3.1 Retrospective and prospective clinical studies to locate the early screening function of tumor

3.2 Preempting the layout and promoting large-scale prospective trials are the mainstream strategies

3.3 High-input, high-risk, prospective clinical research 3 key points



4 Business model of early screening of tumors

4.1 From the laboratory to the terminal, the tumor missed the last mile early

4.2 Leveraging the B-side network, the penetration of the centralized mode is obviously insufficient

4.3 The final guess of early screening of tumors: directly serving the C-end population



5 Typical case of early screening of tumor



Companies Mentioned

New Horizon Health Limited

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Genetron Holdings Limited

Singlera Genomics Incorporated

Berry Oncology

