China Convenience Store Market 2015-2017 & 2018

Convenience stores market increases 23% in 2017 and total market size over RMB 190 billion. At the same time, newly opened stores increased by 13% in 2017.
Development Status of Convenience Stores in China:
- Potential market space, especially in first-tier & second-tier cities. Obvious regional performance and no national layout launched.
- Big space for profit growth. Single store sales & profit improved over the years, but still have a large gap compared with international leaders.
- Product structure needs to be elevated. Ratio of ready-to-eat and own brand are still low.
- 40% convenience store brands have not yet start franchise business.
- Over 50% convenience store brands introduced network retail and mobile payment technology fleetly popularized.
- Member system needs to be enhanced. 40% convenience store brands have built up their own member systems.
Development trend outlook of Convenience Stores in China:
Digitization will become the largest trend in Chinese convenience store market, which is driven by 3 impetus:
1. Comprehensive digitization of Chinese consumers,
2. Internet giants (such as BAT, Alibaba) stepped into the market and built up digital eco system,
3. Digital revolution in traditional convenience Stores.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter I Development Status of Convenience Stores in China
- Sales of convenience stores in China, 2015-2017
- Number of convenience stores in China (including gas station stores), 2015-2017
- Daily sales of convenience stores in China (including gas station stores), 2015-2017
- Growth rate of convenience stores in sample cities, 2017
- Saturability of convenience stores in sample cities, 2017
- Open 24H ratio of convenience stores in sample cities, 2017
- Convenience stores share by brands (excluding gas station stores), 2017
- Daily sales of 55 sample convenience store enterprises, 2017
- Distribution of convenience store enterprises by gross margin range, 2015-2017
- Distribution of convenience store enterprises by net profit rate range, 2015-2017
- Cost growth of convenience stores, 2017 VS 2016
- Ready-to-eat food sales ratio of convenience stores, 2016-2017
- Own brand sales ratio of convenience stores, 2016-2017
- Franchisee ratio of convenience stores in China, 2016-2017
- Franchisee ratio of convenience stores by enterprises, 2016-2017
- Number of convenience store enterprises introduced network retail, 2015-2017
- Online sales contribution of convenience store enterprises introduced network retail, 2015-2017
- Mobile payment ratio of convenience store enterprises, 2016-2017
- Share of convenience store enterprises with a member system, 2015-2017
- Member consumption ratio of convenience store enterprises with a member system, 2016-2017
Chapter II Development trend outlook of Convenience Stores in China
- Market scale of unmanned convenience stores in China, 2017-2020E
- Pilot projects of Alibaba's smart stores
- Pilot projects of Alibaba's unmanned stores
- Digital revolution of traditional convenience stores
- Business transformation of traditional convenience stores
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba
- BAT
- JD
