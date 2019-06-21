China Dental Industry Report, 2019-2025

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Nowadays, the Chinese people have a growing awareness of oral health and healthy behaviors. 60.1% of residents have knowledge about oral health; 24.1% of 5-year-old children and 31.9% of 12-year-old children brush their teeth twice a day, 40% and 43.2% of them visit dentists for prevention of oral diseases, consultation and examination; 36.1% of adults brush their teeth twice a day, according to the Fourth National Oral Health Epidemiological Survey.







As living standards rise, so does the demand for dental services, conducing to a burgeoning dental industry in China. In 2018, China's dental care market was estimated to worth RMB100 billion, a year-on-year increase of 11.1%, wherein, the orthodontic market approximated RMB27.6 billion, and the dental implant market valued about RMB24 billion.



As of the end of 2017, there were 137 dentists per million people in China, up 12.3% on an annualized basis, and the figure till the end of 2018 stood at 150. Yet, the gap with other countries is huge, take example for the 1,495 dentists per million people in Brazil (ranking first worldwide), indicating enormous potentials of Chinese market.



Dental Equipment: There had been 60 dental equipment manufacturers with total annual revenue of RMB5.25 billion in China by the end of 2018. By 2025, China's dental equipment industry sales will achieve RMB8.62 billion.



Medical Services: By the end of 2017, there had been 689 stomatological hospitals in China, including 525 private ones. By the end of 2018, the numbers reached 750 and 588 correspondingly. At the same time, Chinese stomatological hospitals had a total of 59,412 medical staffs (including 20,000 practising doctors).



Full-fledged chain operation will be crucial to the expansion of dental institutions. Major typical private dental care institutions include BYBO Dental, TC Medical, ARRAIL Group, Keen Dental, Dazhong Dental, Huamei Dental, U-dental, Jiamei Dental, Yafei Dental, and C.K.J Stomatological Hospital.



The lucrative dental care industry has allured the inrush of capital and is thus incentivized evidently.



China Dental Industry Report, 2019-2025 focuses on the following:

Chinese dental care market (status quo, import & export, market segments, etc.);

China's dental equipment industry (number of enterprises, market size, total output value, competitive landscape, and summary & forecast);

Dental care industry in China (number of hospitals, market size, profit margin, dentists, competitive landscape, development trends, and summary & forecast);

12 dental equipment/materials suppliers and 10 private dental care institutions in China (profile, operation, gross margin, dental equipment/materials business, dental business, etc.)



