China In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Analysis By Segment (Clinical Chemistry, Immunoassay, Molecular Testing, Microbiology, Hematology, SMBG, POCT, Coagulation)

The "China In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, By Segment (Clinical Chemistry, Immunoassay, Molecular Testing, Microbiology, Hematology, SMBG, POCT, Coagulation) and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In China, the in vitro diagnostic industry has evolved since the 1980s, and now the key players are manufacturing from single and straight forward products to complete industrial chains. The 21st century brought a rapid development in China's IVD industry, where all the tools such as reagents and instruments are produced in-house. The increasing number of test volumes related to clinical chemistry, immunoassay, haematology, coagulation and microbiology are in high demand. They are acting as a catalysing role for the growth of the China IVD industry. According to this report, China's In Vitro Diagnostics Market will be USD 22.3 Billion by 2026.



The major growth drivers for China's IVD industry are increasing demand from the middle class for high-quality healthcare products, and rising incidences of lifestyle diseases. In China, there has been massive expenditure in every healthcare segment in the areas of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and traditional Chinese medicines. The significant barriers for China's IVD industry is the lagging by local manufacturers in the adoption of advanced technology.



In October 2020, Roche diagnostics launched the product "Roche's Tecentriq" with Avastin which was approved by CFDA for the treatment of liver cancer. The outbreak of Covid-19 has impacted IVD products by playing a vital role in the diagnosis of coronavirus symptoms.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Growth Drivers

3.2 Challenges



4. China IVD Market



5. Market Share

5.1 By Segments



6. Segments - China's IVD Market

6.1 Clinical Chemistry Market

6.2 Immunoassay Market

6.3 Molecular Diagnostic Market

6.4 Microbiology Market

6.5 Hematology Market

6.6 Self Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market

6.7 Point of Care Testing (POCT) Market

6.8 Coagulation Market



7. Development Environment of the Chinese IVD Industry

7.1 Healthcare Reforms

7.2 Improving Quality at Grass-Root Level

7.3 Embracing Technology



8. China: Health Insurance and Reimbursement Policies

8.1 Health Insurance System

8.1.1 Basic Medical Insurance

8.1.2 Insurance for Other Groups

8.1.3 Rural Medical Insurance

8.1.4 Private Health Insurance

8.2 Reimbursement Rules

8.2.1 Device Reimbursement

8.2.2 Reimbursement for In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs)



9. Registration of In Vitro Diagnostic Reagents in China

9.1 Registration and Filing

9.2 Filing Obligation for Clinical Trials

9.3 Clinical Trial Institutions

9.4 Elimination of IVD Loophole for Research

9.5 Change of Manufacturing Address

9.6 Change of Main Supplier of an Antigen or Antibody

9.7 Update on China In-Vitro Diagnostics Registration

9.7.1 IVD Product Registration in China

9.7.2 China IVD Type Testing Process

9.7.3 Clinical Trials for IVD Products in China



10. Medical Devices and Reagents Class Registration in China

10.1 Process of Medical Device Registration in China

10.2 Classification of In-vitro Diagnostic Reagents in China

10.2.1 Class III: Highest Risk

10.2.2 Class II: Medium Risk

10.2.3 Class I: Lower Risk

10.3 China In-Vitro Diagnostics Reagents

10.3.1 Blood Screening Reagents - Drug Administration

10.3.2 Varieties of Blood Screening Reagents

10.3.3 Blood Screening Reagent Test

10.3.4 Nucleic Acid Detection Kits for Blood Screening

10.3.5 Radioactive Reagents - Drug Administration

10.3.6 Diagnostic Reagents - Medical Devices Management



11. Company Sales Analysis

11.1 Roche Diagnostics

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

11.1.3 Sales Revenue

11.2 Sysmex Corporation

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

11.2.3 Sales Revenue

11.3 Mindray Medical International Limited

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

11.3.3 Sales Revenue

11.4 Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd.

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

11.4.3 Sales Revenue

11.5 Abbott Laboratories

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

11.5.3 Sales Revenue



12. Profiles of Select Private Clinical Labs and Diagnostic Services Companies

12.1 Zhejiang Di'an Diagnostics Technology Co., Ltd.

12.1.1 Products and Services Offered by Di'an

12.2 ADICON Clinical Laboratories (Privately held)

12.2.1 Products and Services Offered by ADICON

12.3 Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Center Co. Ltd.

12.3.1 Products and Services Offered by Kingmed

12.4 Kindstar Global (Privately held)

12.4.1 Products and Services Offered by Kindstar

12.5 BGI-Shenzhen

12.5.1 BGI's Innovative Approach

12.6 OriGene Technologies

12.6.1 Products and Services Offered by OriGene





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9x8lm5

