China Indoor Air Quality Market Report 2019: Focusing on the Fast-Growing Chinese Market / Localization and the China-U.S. Trade War / Challenges from Homegrown Branding

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Chinese Market for Indoor Air Quality" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is confined to covering IAQ issues at residential homes, commercial buildings and light industrial properties, schools and hospitals in China. It does not discuss IAQ issues relevant to heavy industry and manufacturing environments, nor does it cover IAQ issues, practices, equipment and regulations concerning confined spaces or aircraft. It does, however, discuss the equipment and services that are most relevant to private homes, office buildings, retail establishments, schools and healthcare facilities in great detail. The equipment covered includes air cleaners, HVAC equipment, HVAC replacement filters and IAQ instrumentation. Environmental services, such as consulting and remediation and recovery, are also specifically noted.



The report first covers trends and information related to the overall Chinese IAQ market. It then discusses the equipment subcategory of the industry and breaks it down into sections regarding each type of equipment. It then covers the consulting and testing industry subcategory and the environmental services industry subcategory. Technologies, trends, market value and growth are discussed for each subcategory.



From there, the report covers the end-use markets, including residential dwellings, commercial buildings, schools and hospitals. Each setting is discussed in detail, including specific contaminants, problems and solutions, as well as the types of equipment and services appropriate to each location. The next section discusses the Chinese IAQ market by both region and city. The final chapter highlights several important market strategies.



Report Includes:

97 tables

An overview of Chinese market of indoor air quality (IAQ)

Coverage of important products, services, manufacturers, and service providers related to the industry

Information on production technologies and factors influencing demands for IAQ products

Discussion of recent advances in technologies and products within the industry

Insight into regulatory and environmental developments

Profiles of key players in the market, including 3M , Panasonic Corporation of China , Philips ( China ) Investment Co. Ltd., Samsung ( China ) Investment Co. Ltd., Sharp ( China ) Investment Co. Ltd. and Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Highlights

Fast-Growing Markets

Largest Market Segments

Chapter 3 Industry Overview

Importance of the Indoor Air Quality Industry and the Chinese Market

History of the Indoor Air Quality Industry and Its Current Situation

Industry Description

IAQ Equipment

Indoor Air Quality Consulting Services

Environmental Services

Chapter 4 Chinese Indoor Air Quality Market by Product and Service

Indoor Air Quality Background

General Situation

Causes of Indoor Air Quality Problems

Effects of Indoor Air Quality Contaminants

Factors Driving Indoor Air Quality Industry Growth

Chinese Market of Indoor Air Quality Equipment

Air Cleaners

Ventilation Systems

Replacement Filters

Indoor Air Quality Instrumentation

Indoor Air Quality Consulting Market

Indoor Air Quality Environmental Services Market

Mold-Remediation Industry

Asbestos Abatement

Radon Removal

Indoor Air Quality Environmental Services Market

Indoor Air Quality Consulting Market

Chapter 5 Indoor Air Quality End-Use Applications and Market Potential

Residences

Pollutants Commonly Found in the Home

Residential Indoor Air Pollution and Health

Residential Market

Commercial Buildings

Health Problems and Ventilation

Controlling Indoor Air Pollution in Commercial Buildings

Commercial Ventilation Systems Problems and Solutions

Commercial Indoor Air Quality Market

Schools

Indoor Air Quality Issues Unique to Schools

Importance of Addressing Indoor Air Quality Issues in Schools

Indoor Air Pollutants of Concern in Schools

Filtration for Improved School Indoor Air Quality

School Market

Healthcare Facilities

Importance of Good Indoor Air Quality in Healthcare Facilities

Healthcare Market

Chapter 6 Chinese Indoor Air Quality Market by Region



Chapter 7 Market Strategies

Focusing on the Fast-Growing Chinese Market

Localization and the China-U.S. Trade War

National and Regional Markets

Challenges from Homegrown Branding

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

3M

3M Detection Solutions

Detection Solutions A.O. Smith.

Agcen

BCER

Beijing 352 Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd.

352 Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd. Blueair

Broan

Camfil China

Carrier Corp.

Clarcor Inc.

Daikin Applied (Mcquay International Inc.)

Filtration Group

Friedrich Air Conditioning Co.

Graywolf Sensing Solutions

Gree Electric Appliances Inc. Of Zhuhai

Halton Co.

Honeywell International

Lennox International

Lexy

Panasonic Corporation Of China

Philips ( China ) Investment Co. Ltd.

) Investment Co. Ltd. Samsung( China )Investment Co. Ltd.

)Investment Co. Ltd. Sharp ( China ) Investment Co. Ltd.

) Investment Co. Ltd. Supor

Testo

Three Papas (Sangebaba)

Trane

TSI Inc.

Whirlpool Corp.

Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

Yadu International Technology ( Beijing ) Co. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x01y04

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

