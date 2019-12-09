China Indoor Air Quality Market Report 2019: Focusing on the Fast-Growing Chinese Market / Localization and the China-U.S. Trade War / Challenges from Homegrown Branding
This report is confined to covering IAQ issues at residential homes, commercial buildings and light industrial properties, schools and hospitals in China. It does not discuss IAQ issues relevant to heavy industry and manufacturing environments, nor does it cover IAQ issues, practices, equipment and regulations concerning confined spaces or aircraft. It does, however, discuss the equipment and services that are most relevant to private homes, office buildings, retail establishments, schools and healthcare facilities in great detail. The equipment covered includes air cleaners, HVAC equipment, HVAC replacement filters and IAQ instrumentation. Environmental services, such as consulting and remediation and recovery, are also specifically noted.
The report first covers trends and information related to the overall Chinese IAQ market. It then discusses the equipment subcategory of the industry and breaks it down into sections regarding each type of equipment. It then covers the consulting and testing industry subcategory and the environmental services industry subcategory. Technologies, trends, market value and growth are discussed for each subcategory.
From there, the report covers the end-use markets, including residential dwellings, commercial buildings, schools and hospitals. Each setting is discussed in detail, including specific contaminants, problems and solutions, as well as the types of equipment and services appropriate to each location. The next section discusses the Chinese IAQ market by both region and city. The final chapter highlights several important market strategies.
Report Includes:
- 97 tables
- An overview of Chinese market of indoor air quality (IAQ)
- Coverage of important products, services, manufacturers, and service providers related to the industry
- Information on production technologies and factors influencing demands for IAQ products
- Discussion of recent advances in technologies and products within the industry
- Insight into regulatory and environmental developments
- Profiles of key players in the market, including 3M, Panasonic Corporation of China, Philips (China) Investment Co. Ltd., Samsung (China) Investment Co. Ltd., Sharp (China) Investment Co. Ltd. and Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Highlights
- Fast-Growing Markets
- Largest Market Segments
Chapter 3 Industry Overview
- Importance of the Indoor Air Quality Industry and the Chinese Market
- History of the Indoor Air Quality Industry and Its Current Situation
- Industry Description
- IAQ Equipment
- Indoor Air Quality Consulting Services
- Environmental Services
Chapter 4 Chinese Indoor Air Quality Market by Product and Service
- Indoor Air Quality Background
- General Situation
- Causes of Indoor Air Quality Problems
- Effects of Indoor Air Quality Contaminants
- Factors Driving Indoor Air Quality Industry Growth
- Chinese Market of Indoor Air Quality Equipment
- Air Cleaners
- Ventilation Systems
- Replacement Filters
- Indoor Air Quality Instrumentation
- Indoor Air Quality Consulting Market
- Indoor Air Quality Environmental Services Market
- Mold-Remediation Industry
- Asbestos Abatement
- Radon Removal
- Indoor Air Quality Environmental Services Market
- Indoor Air Quality Consulting Market
Chapter 5 Indoor Air Quality End-Use Applications and Market Potential
- Residences
- Pollutants Commonly Found in the Home
- Residential Indoor Air Pollution and Health
- Residential Market
- Commercial Buildings
- Health Problems and Ventilation
- Controlling Indoor Air Pollution in Commercial Buildings
- Commercial Ventilation Systems Problems and Solutions
- Commercial Indoor Air Quality Market
- Schools
- Indoor Air Quality Issues Unique to Schools
- Importance of Addressing Indoor Air Quality Issues in Schools
- Indoor Air Pollutants of Concern in Schools
- Filtration for Improved School Indoor Air Quality
- School Market
- Healthcare Facilities
- Importance of Good Indoor Air Quality in Healthcare Facilities
- Healthcare Market
Chapter 6 Chinese Indoor Air Quality Market by Region
Chapter 7 Market Strategies
- Focusing on the Fast-Growing Chinese Market
- Localization and the China-U.S. Trade War
- National and Regional Markets
- Challenges from Homegrown Branding
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- 3M
- 3M Detection Solutions
- A.O. Smith.
- Agcen
- BCER
- Beijing 352 Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd.
- Blueair
- Broan
- Camfil China
- Carrier Corp.
- Clarcor Inc.
- Daikin Applied (Mcquay International Inc.)
- Filtration Group
- Friedrich Air Conditioning Co.
- Graywolf Sensing Solutions
- Gree Electric Appliances Inc. Of Zhuhai
- Halton Co.
- Honeywell International
- Lennox International
- Lexy
- Panasonic Corporation Of China
- Philips (China) Investment Co. Ltd.
- Samsung(China)Investment Co. Ltd.
- Sharp (China) Investment Co. Ltd.
- Supor
- Testo
- Three Papas (Sangebaba)
- Trane
- TSI Inc.
- Whirlpool Corp.
- Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.
- Yadu International Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd
