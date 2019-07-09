China Maternity Goods Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Maternity Goods Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China maternity goods market reached a value of US$ 17 Billion in 2018

The maternity goods market refers to various goods which are necessary for women during pregnancy and postpartum stage. The major customers of maternity goods are the women of childbearing age. The maternal goods include various goods such as clothing during pregnancy, health care goods, food, skin care goods, etc.

In recent years, China's maternal industry has been exhibiting a stage of relatively rapid development. The steady growth of China's population over the past decade and its relaxation of its family planning policies has further opened the current maternal market demand. In 2015, the country announced that its iconic one-child policy had ultimately been replaced by a universal two-child policy. This is expected to increase the number of babies born each year and drive the demand of maternity goods in the country.

Moreover, increasing number of working women and growing demand of various goods during prenatal and post-natal stage is also accelerating the demand of maternity goods in the country. Other major factors driving the market include, increasing media exposure and awareness levels, increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, etc.

Looking forward, the market value is further expected to reach US$ 36.1 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2% during 2019-2024.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the china maternity goods market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the breakup of the China maternity goods market based on the duration?

maternity goods market based on the duration? What is the breakup of the China maternity goods market based on the product type?

maternity goods market based on the product type? What is the breakup of the China maternity goods market based on distribution channel?

maternity goods market based on distribution channel? What is the breakup of the China maternity goods market based on the provinces?

maternity goods market based on the provinces? What are the various stages in the value chain of the china maternity goods market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the China maternity goods market?

maternity goods market? What is the structure of china maternity goods market industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the china maternity goods market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 China Maternity Goods Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Duration

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Provinces

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Duration

6.1 Postnatal Period

6.2 Pregnancy Period



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Nutrients and Healthcare Products

7.2 Maternity Wear

7.3 Skin Care Products

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.2 Departmental Stores

8.3 Online

8.4 Brand Stores

8.5 Maternal Stores

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Provinces

9.1 Guangdong Province

9.2 Jiangsu Province

9.3 Zhejiang Province

9.4 Henan Province

9.5 Sichuan Province



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players



11 Key Player Profiles

11.1 Maternity Nutrients and Healthcare Key Players

11.1.1 H&H International Holdings

11.1.2 Tomson Bianjian

11.1.3 Real Nutriceutical Group Limited.

11.2 Maternity Wear Key Players

11.2.1 October Mommy

11.2.2 Happy House

11.2.3 Mum &me

11.2.4 Joyncleon

11.3 Maternity Skin Care Key Players

11.3.1 Kangaroo Mother

11.3.2 Pro Run

11.3.3 Pigeon



