China New Energy Vehicle Market Monthly Database and Newsweek Report

Authoritative data sources in this product portfolio include:

China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM)

China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC)

Joint Advisory Committee of China Passenger Car Market (CPCA)

Insurance Association of China

GBII

China Industrial Association of Power Sources

China Electric Vehicle Charging Technology and Industry Alliance

Key Topics Covered:



1. China New Energy Vehicle Market Database (Monthly update excel)

1.1 Passenger NEV Data

1.1.1 Overall Production & Sales

1.1.2 Production by OEMs

1.1.3 Sales by OEMs

1.1.4 Insured Passenger NEV

1.1.5 Model Database

1.2 Commercial NEV Data

1.2.1 Electric Bus

1.2.2 Special Purpose Electric Vehicles

1.3 Power Battery Data

1.3.1 Monthly Power Battery Installed Capacity by Vehicle Types

1.3.2 Monthly Power Battery Installed Capacity by Vehicle Types & Cathode Materials

1.3.3 Monthly Power Battery Installed Capacity by Vehicle Types & Battery Shape

1.3.4 Monthly TOP20 Power Battery Manufacturers by Installed Capacity

1.4 Battery Material Data

1.4.1 Battery Material Production

1.4.2 Battery Material Prices

1.5 NEV Policy

1.5.1 Subsidy Policy

1.5.2 Access Policy

1.5.3 Emission Regulation

1.5.4 Promotion Policy

1.5.5 National Standard

1.6 Charging Infrastructure

1.6.1 Regional Data

1.6.2 Data of Major Operators



2. China New Energy Vehicle Newsweek. (Weekly update pdf)

2.1 Policy News (Central government & local government)

2.2 OEMs News

2.3 Battery Industry Chain News

2.4 Charging Infrastructure News



3. China NEV/Power Battery/Battery Material Data Analysis Report. (Quarterly update pdf)

