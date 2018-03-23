China Rapid Finance to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on April 3, 2018

International: +1-412-902-4272 United States Toll Free: +1-888-346-8982 China Toll Free: 4001-201203 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-905945 Conference ID: China Rapid Finance call

About China Rapid Finance

China Rapid Finance operates one of China's largest consumer lending marketplaces in terms of total number of loans, having facilitated over 20 million loans to over 2.7 million unique borrowers as of June 30, 2017 at a significantly lower borrowing cost than many competitors. The Company deploys machine learning and proprietary decisioning technology to facilitate affordable digital credit for one of the world's largest untapped consumer credit markets: China's 500 million Emerging Middle-class Mobile Active consumers (EMMAs). China Rapid Finance operates a pure play marketplace, and does not take credit risk. The Company utilizes its technology to efficiently select quality EMMAs for its platform. China Rapid Finance facilitates smaller, shorter-term initial loans to these EMMAs and then enables larger, longer-term loans for repeat borrowers who demonstrate positive credit behavior. This "low and grow" strategy enables the Company to attract and retain high quality EMMAs who generate significant customer lifetime value. China Rapid Finance was founded by Dr. Zane Wang, who has decades of consumer credit experience in both the U.S. and China, and is governed by a global board of directors. For more information, please visit http://ChinaRapidFinance.InvestorRoom.com.

