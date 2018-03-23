China Rapid Finance to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on April 3, 2018

SHANGHAI, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Rapid Finance Limited ("China Rapid Finance") (NYSE: XRF), one of China's largest consumer lending marketplaces, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 after the U.S. market closes. China Rapid Finance will hold an earnings conference call on April 3, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Beijing Time om April 4, 2018) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
|
International:
|
+1-412-902-4272
|
United States Toll Free:
|
+1-888-346-8982
|
China Toll Free:
|
4001-201203
|
Hong Kong Toll Free:
|
800-905945
|
Conference ID:
|
China Rapid Finance call
The replay will be accessible through April 10, 2018 by dialing the following numbers:
|
United States:
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Access Code:
|
10118405
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the China Rapid Finance's investor relations website at http://chinarapidfinance.investorroom.com/
About China Rapid Finance
China Rapid Finance operates one of China's largest consumer lending marketplaces in terms of total number of loans, having facilitated over 20 million loans to over 2.7 million unique borrowers as of June 30, 2017 at a significantly lower borrowing cost than many competitors. The Company deploys machine learning and proprietary decisioning technology to facilitate affordable digital credit for one of the world's largest untapped consumer credit markets: China's 500 million Emerging Middle-class Mobile Active consumers (EMMAs). China Rapid Finance operates a pure play marketplace, and does not take credit risk. The Company utilizes its technology to efficiently select quality EMMAs for its platform. China Rapid Finance facilitates smaller, shorter-term initial loans to these EMMAs and then enables larger, longer-term loans for repeat borrowers who demonstrate positive credit behavior. This "low and grow" strategy enables the Company to attract and retain high quality EMMAs who generate significant customer lifetime value. China Rapid Finance was founded by Dr. Zane Wang, who has decades of consumer credit experience in both the U.S. and China, and is governed by a global board of directors. For more information, please visit http://ChinaRapidFinance.InvestorRoom.com.
Investor Relations:
China Rapid Finance Limited
Mao Mao
Tel: +1 (646) 308-1635
Email: IR@crfchina.com
The Blueshirt Group
Gary T. Dvorchak
Tel: +1 (415) 489-2195
Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com
