China Third-Party Payment Markets to 2025: Independent Players Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 81.1%

Third-party payment is comprised of traditional payment and emerging fin-tech services, of which payment services fall into five kinds, i.e., mobile POS (Point of Sale) payment, mobile payment, internet payment, POS service, and cross-border payment service. Mobile payment and internet payment are the most popular online payment methods in the current stage.



The increasingly tight oversight will favor the orderly development of the third-party payment market where transaction size will level off and is expected to hit RMB740 trillion in 2025.



Against the backdrop that smartphones and 4G network become ubiquitous and give mobile payments market a big boost, part of web payment transactions have been done on mobile terminals instead; and people's habits of paying by scanning a code offline or via near field communication (NFC) are also a boon for the boom of mobile payments. In 2018, bank card acquiring business accounted for 28% of total payments in China, and the online ways of payment occupied 72%, of which mobile payment method made up over 85%.



Independent third-party payment: the industry with a CAGR of 81.1% has a rosy prospect: a diversity of profit models includes access charge, service fee, commissions, and other innovative models; payment bundled with value-added services may be trending. The requirement of handling over all the clients' reserves in 2019 is proof of still stricter supervision.



Third-party payment: customized solutions which are becoming a hotspot come with a CAGR of 16.5% in the number of micro and small businesses: third-party payment industry growth hinges on the number of merchants, especially in the business and customer markets. Alipay and WeChat have been the tycoons in the consumer market; in the business market, the promising micro and small businesses market has been a battleground.



Competitive pattern: 2+1+N pattern: the two giants WeChat and Alipay handle nearly 60% of transactions; UnionPay offers essential liquidation and settlement services; several third-party payment licensed firms scramble for market share, and the key factor for their expansion lies in quality products as oversights are being toughened.

This report highlights the following:

China third-party payment industry (chain, access policies and standards, and key players)

third-party payment industry (chain, access policies and standards, and key players) China third-party payment market (online and mobile payments) user research (nature, behavior, preference, etc.)

third-party payment market (online and mobile payments) user research (nature, behavior, preference, etc.) China third-party payment market (development history, market size, competitive pattern, market share, new entrants, etc.)

third-party payment market (development history, market size, competitive pattern, market share, new entrants, etc.) China third-party payment market segments (offline transactions, online payment, mobile payment, cross-border payment, etc.)

third-party payment market segments (offline transactions, online payment, mobile payment, cross-border payment, etc.) 7 key Chinese third-party payment platforms (UnionPay, Alipay, WeChat, etc.), 9 independent firms, and 3 telecom operators (development strategy and SWOT analysis).





Key Topics Covered:





1. Development Environment of China Third-Party Payment Industry

1.1 Definition

1.2 Policy Environment

1.2.1 Related Policy

1.2.2 License Issuing

1.3 Economic Environment

1.4 Technological Environment

1.5 Social Environment

1.5.1 Netizen Size

1.5.2 Mobile Netizen Size

1.5.3 Market Scale of Internet Shopping



2. Users Analysis in China Third-Party Payment Industry

2.1 Online Payment

2.1.1 User Attributes

2.1.2 User Behavior

2.2 Mobile Payment

2.2.1 User Attributes

2.2.2 User Behavior

2.2.3 Attributes and Behavior Preferences of Mobile Payment Users

2.2.4 Mobile Payment Platforms (Alipay, WeChat, Quick Pass, etc.)



3. Market Analysis of Third-Party Payment Industry

3.1 Development Course

3.2 Market Scale

3.3 Competition Pattern

3.3.1 Number and Business Types of Enterprises

3.3.2 Market Shares

3.3.3 Deepening Layout in Internet Finance Industry

3.3.4 Industries Set Foot in Third-party Payment



4. Third-Party Payment Market Segments in China

4.1 Offline Acquiring

4.1.1 Development Background

4.1.2 Market Size

4.1.3 Development Trend

4.2 Online Payment

4.2.1 Market Size

4.2.2 Market Structure

4.2.3 Competition

4.3 Mobile Payment

4.3.1 Definition

4.3.2 Industrial Chain

4.3.3 Development Environment

4.3.4 Market Size

4.3.5 Market Structure

4.3.6 Competition

4.3.7 Development Trend

4.4 Cross-border Payment

4.4.1 Definition

4.4.2 Policy

4.4.3 Market Analysis



5. Group Operation Enterprises in China Third-Party Payment Industry

5.1 Overview

5.2 AliPay

5.2.1 Profile

5.2.2 Development Course

5.2.3 Operation

5.2.4 Mobile Payment

5.2.5 Partners

5.2.6 Establishment of Ant Financial

5.3 CHINAUMS

5.3.1 Profile

5.3.2 Partners

5.3.3 Mobile Payment

5.3.4 Marching in Internet Personal Finance

5.4 ChinaPay

5.5 China TV Pay

5.6 TenPay

5.6.1 Profile

5.6.2 Development Course

5.6.3 Wechat Payment

5.6.4 Partners

5.6.5 TenPay Insurance Supermarket Closed

5.6.6 Establishment of TenPay e-Finance Petty Loan Co, Ltd.

5.7 99Bill

5.7.1 Profile

5.7.2 Development Course

5.7.3 Partners

5.7.4 Purchased by Wanda Group

5.7.5 Deepening Layout in Internet Finance Industry

5.8 SWOT Analysis of Group Operation Enterprises



6. Independent Operation Enterprises in China Third-Party Payment Industry

6.1 ChinaPnR

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Payment Business

6.1.3 Development Course

6.1.4 Partners

6.1.5 Transforming into Comprehensive Finance

6.2 YeePay

6.2.1 Profile

6.2.2 Development Course

6.2.3 Partners

6.2.4 Strategy

6.2.5 Acquiring AndPay.me

6.3 IPS

6.3.1 Profile

6.3.2 Development Course

6.3.3 Partners

6.4 Lakala

6.4.1 Profile

6.4.2 Development Course

6.4.3 Operation

6.4.4 Mobile Payment

6.4.5 Partners

6.4.6 Deepening Layout in Internet Finance

6.5 UMPay

6.5.1 Profile

6.5.2 Development Course

6.5.3 Partners

6.6 Qiandai

6.7 LianLianPay

6.8 PinganPay

6.9 Smartpay

6.10 SWOT Analysis of Independent Operation Enterprises



7. Telecom Operation Enterprises in China Third-Party Payment Industry

7.1 CMPAY

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Payment Business

7.1.3 Development Course

7.1.4 Partners

7.1.5 Strategic Goal

7.1.6 Layout of Overseas Shopping Payment

7.2 Bestpay

7.2.1 Profile

7.2.2 Development Course

7.2.3 Partners

7.3 EPAY

7.4 SWOT Analysis of Telecom Operation Enterprises



8. Market Review and Forecast of China Third-Party Payment Industry

8.1 Market Review

8.2 Development Trends

8.3 Market Forecast

8.4 Forecast of Market Segments

8.4.1 Offline Acquiring

8.4.2 Online Payment

8.4.3 Mobile Payment





Companies Mentioned





99Bill

AliPay

Bestpay

China TV Pay

ChinaPay

ChinaPnR

CHINAUMS

CMPAY

EPAY

IPS

Lakala

LianLianPay

PinganPay

Qiandai

Smartpay

TenPay

TenPay e-Finance Petty Loan Co, Ltd.

UMPay

YeePay

