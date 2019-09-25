China Vacuum Pump Market Research Report 2019: Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Vacuum Pump Market Research Report: By Type, Application - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2018, the sale of such equipment generated $1.2 billion, and the market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2019-2024) to value $1.9 billion by 2024.

The Chinese vacuum pump market is being driven by the growing demand for such devices from the pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and chemical industries. A vacuum pump is used to remove all the air and gas molecules from an area to create a partial vacuum.

Based on type, the Chinese vacuum pump market is classified into regenerative, momentum transfer, positive displacement, and other pumps. During the historical period (2014-2018), the positive displacement classification led the market in terms of revenue as well as total sales. Such devices can handle fluids of high and low or even variable viscosity and liquids with a high amount of entrapped gas or air molecules., which makes them the preferred choice among industries which process food, beverages, and other substances.

Further, their use is also rising in the chemical sector, as they are able to maintain a constant flow rate and volume even at varying system pressures and are more efficient than other pump types when handling viscous liquids. In the chemical sector, they are used in drying, distillation, and material transfer. The industry in China is currently growing faster than most other countries due to the increasing investments, favorable government policies, and easily available labor at low cost. In 2018, China accounted for almost 40.0% of the global chemicals production.

Similarly, the expanding pharmaceutical industry is also having a positive effect on the Chinese vacuum pump market progress. Distillation, drying, sublimation, degassing, and crystallization are the various applications of such devices in pharma production. From $124.0 billion in 2016, the sector in the country is predicted to expand to $574.0 billion by 2022. The increasing investments by international market players in research and development activities in the country is the primary reason for the prosperity of the Chinese pharma sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Positive Displacement

4.1.1.1.1 Rotary vane

4.1.1.1.2 Diaphragm

4.1.1.1.3 Liquid ring

4.1.1.1.4 Piston pump

4.1.1.1.5 Dry screw pump

4.1.1.1.6 Others

4.1.1.2 Momentum Transfer

4.1.1.3 Regenerative

4.1.1.4 Others

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Oil & Gas

4.1.2.2 Semiconductor & Electronics

4.1.2.3 Chemical & Pharmaceutical

4.1.2.4 Food & Beverages

4.1.2.5 Energy & Power

4.1.2.6 Mining & General

4.1.2.7 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increasing use of digital vacuum pumps

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Growing chemical & pharmaceutical industry

4.3.2.2 Growing demand from semiconductor industry

4.3.2.3 Surging demand for dry vacuum pumps

4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Air pollution

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Development of smart vacuum pumps

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. China Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Positive Displacement Vacuum Pump, by Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By Region

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

6.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

6.3 Recent Activities of Major Players

6.4 Strategic Developments

6.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.4.2 Product Launches

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Guangdong Kenflo pump Limited

Zibo Vacuum Equipment Plant Co. Ltd

Zibo Water Ring Vacuum Pump Factory Co. Ltd

Flowserve SIHI Germany GmbH

Atlas Copco AB

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

ULVAC Inc.

EBARA Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Leybold GmbH

Kashiyama Industries Ltd.

KNF Neuberger GmbH

Gebr. Becker GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vktl61

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

