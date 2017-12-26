China Xiniya Fashion Limited Announces Transfer to NYSE American and ADS-to-Share Ratio Change

In addition to customary closing conditions, the closing of the acquisition of True Silver Limited under the Purchase Agreement and the divesture of Xiniya Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong company directly and wholly owned by the Company under the Divestiture Agreement, are subject to approval from the NYSE. In that regard, the Company, on December 22, 2017, applied to list its ADS on the NYSE American. Subject to the approval of the listing application by NYSE American, the Company expects that its ADS will begin trading on the NYSE American on December 29, 2017 under its current symbol "XNY". The Company is required to meet the original listing requirements of the NYSE American. Subject to the approval by the NYSE American of the Company's listing application, the Company's ADRs will continue to trade under the symbol "XNY" on the NYSE until the transfer is complete. The Company's Board of Directors approved the transfer to the NYSE American on December 10, 2017.

In connection with Ratio Change, holders of ADSs will be required to surrender their ADSs for exchange into ADSs reflecting the Ratio Change. The Depositary will notify registered holders of ADRs of the process for such exchange. As a result of the Ratio Change, the ADS price will initially automatically increase proportionally. The Company can give no assurance, however, that the post-Ratio Change ADS price (on an underlying Share basis) will be equal to or greater than the pre-Ratio Change ADS price (on an underlying Share basis).

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-xiniya-fashion-limited-announces-transfer-to-nyse-american-and-ads-to-share-ratio-change-300575217.html

SOURCE China Xiniya Fashion Limited