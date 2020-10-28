China's Building Materials Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2029

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Materials Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's demand for Building Materials has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2009, 2014 and 2019) and long-term forecasts through 2024 and 2029 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



The primary and secondary research was done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases. Interviews are conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods are applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. Metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

III. BUILDING MATERIALS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Building Materials Industry Structure

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Building Materials Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations

Windows and Doors

Plastic Windows and Doors

Wood Windows and Doors

Metal Windows and Doors

Water Proofing Materials

Flooring

Insulation Materials

Architecture Paints

Plastic and Metal Pipes

Cement and Concrete Ceramic Tiles 45

Ceramic Tiles

Flat Glass

Major Producer Facility Output and Capacity

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development

IV. BUILDING MATERIALS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Windows and Doors

Wood Windows and Frames

Wood Doors and Frames

Plastic Windows and Doors Production

Plastic Windows and Frames

Plastic Doors

Metal Windows and Doors Production

Aluminum Windows and Frames

Aluminum Doors and Frames

Steel Windows and Frames

Steel Doors and Frames

Water Proofing Materials

Roofing Materials

Asphalt Roll Roofing

Elastomeric Roofing

Other Roofing Materials

Water Proofing Coatings and Seals

Flooring

Vinyl Flooring

Wood Flooring

Ceramic Flooring

Insulation Materials

Architectural Paints

Plastic and Metal Pipes

Cement and Concrete

Ceramic Tiles

Flat Glass

Building Materials Imports and Exports

Pricing Trends

V. BUILDING MATERIALS MARKET OUTLOOK

Building Materials Markets Outlook Overview

Residential Building Market Trends

Windows and Doors Demand

Water Proofing Materials Demand

Flooring Demand

Insulation Materials Demand

Architectural Paints Demand

Pipes Demand

Cement and Concrete Demand

Ceramic Tiles Demand

Flat Glass Demand

Commercial Building Market Trends

Windows and Doors Demand

Water Proofing Materials Demand

Flooring Demand

Insulation Materials Demand

Architectural Paints Demand

Pipes Demand

Cement and Concrete Demand

Ceramic Tiles Demand

Other Building Materials Demand

VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China Market Entry Overview

China's Distribution System

Distribution System Building Materials Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China's Market Entry

Market Entry Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises

VII. BUILDING MATERIALS PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Building Materials Producer Profiles

Research Institutions and Associations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fsbrk7



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

