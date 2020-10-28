China's Building Materials Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2029
Oct 28, 2020, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Materials Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China's demand for Building Materials has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2009, 2014 and 2019) and long-term forecasts through 2024 and 2029 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
The primary and secondary research was done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases. Interviews are conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods are applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. Metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION
- Report Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
- Economic Outlook
- Key Economic Indicators
- Industrial Output
- Population and Labor
- Foreign Investment
- Foreign Trade
- Financial and Tax Regulations
- Banking System and Regulations
- Foreign Exchange
- Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. BUILDING MATERIALS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
- Building Materials Industry Structure
- Market Size
- Market Growth Drivers
- Building Materials Industry Capacity
- Major Producer Facility Locations
- Windows and Doors
- Plastic Windows and Doors
- Wood Windows and Doors
- Metal Windows and Doors
- Water Proofing Materials
- Flooring
- Insulation Materials
- Architecture Paints
- Plastic and Metal Pipes
- Cement and Concrete Ceramic Tiles 45
- Ceramic Tiles
- Flat Glass
- Major Producer Facility Output and Capacity
- Market Share of Key Producers
- Labor Costs
- Potential Entrants
- Major Foreign Investments
- Technology Development
IV. BUILDING MATERIALS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
- Overview
- Windows and Doors
- Wood Windows and Frames
- Wood Doors and Frames
- Plastic Windows and Doors Production
- Plastic Windows and Frames
- Plastic Doors
- Metal Windows and Doors Production
- Aluminum Windows and Frames
- Aluminum Doors and Frames
- Steel Windows and Frames
- Steel Doors and Frames
- Water Proofing Materials
- Roofing Materials
- Asphalt Roll Roofing
- Elastomeric Roofing
- Other Roofing Materials
- Water Proofing Coatings and Seals
- Flooring
- Vinyl Flooring
- Wood Flooring
- Ceramic Flooring
- Insulation Materials
- Architectural Paints
- Plastic and Metal Pipes
- Cement and Concrete
- Ceramic Tiles
- Flat Glass
- Building Materials Imports and Exports
- Pricing Trends
V. BUILDING MATERIALS MARKET OUTLOOK
- Building Materials Markets Outlook Overview
- Residential Building Market Trends
- Windows and Doors Demand
- Water Proofing Materials Demand
- Flooring Demand
- Insulation Materials Demand
- Architectural Paints Demand
- Pipes Demand
- Cement and Concrete Demand
- Ceramic Tiles Demand
- Flat Glass Demand
- Commercial Building Market Trends
- Windows and Doors Demand
- Water Proofing Materials Demand
- Flooring Demand
- Insulation Materials Demand
- Architectural Paints Demand
- Pipes Demand
- Cement and Concrete Demand
- Ceramic Tiles Demand
- Other Building Materials Demand
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
- China Market Entry Overview
- China's Distribution System
- Building Materials Distribution Channels
- Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
- Communications
- China's Market Entry
- Licensing
- Franchising
- E-commerce
- Trading Companies and Local Agents
- Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
- Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises
VII. BUILDING MATERIALS PRODUCER DIRECTORY
- Building Materials Producer Profiles
- Research Institutions and Associations
