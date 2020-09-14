China's Emergence in Global Biopharma Manufacturing - Coverage of the Top 60 Distributors of Bioprocessing Supplies in China
Sep 14, 2020, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 60 Distributors of Bioprocessing Supplies in China: Opportunities for Global Biopharma Suppliers to Find and Manage Local Distributors in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the "Top 60 Distributors of Bioprocessing Supplies in China" covers major distributors of bioprocessing supplies and equipment in the Peoples Republic of China (PRC). Distributor information includes company ownership, background, management, facility capacity and history.
The Directory is based on in-depth research, using public secondary and primary information research. This on-going project is regularly updated, and is intended to provide in-depth information and insights into the rapidly growing and changing Chinese biologics supplies industry.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Best Practices for finding, evaluating, and managing distributors in China
- China's Emergence in Global Biopharma Manufacturing: Progress and Trends in Chinese Biopharma distribution
- Services in the distribution management and relevant market research services
- Profile Directory of Top 60 Bioprocessing Distributors in China
- Much more...
BY THE NUMBERS:
- 159 Chinese-owned Equipment Distributors and Suppliers
- Top 60 Distributors highlighted
- 100+ pages 20+ Figures
WHY THIS REPORT:
- Assist Western Manufacturers identify potential China distribution partners
- Avoid pitfalls: how to initiate a business relationship in this huge market
- Learn more about the framework for China distribution
- Learn how to successfully work with China distributors
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Market Demands for High Quality Equipment & Single Use Systems
- Pipeline Growth in China, Market for mAb Therapeutics and Vaccines and Demand from Domestic Developers
Chapter 2: China's Local Bioprocessing Equipment Competition Landscape
- SWOT Analysis of China Domestic Vendors of Bioprocessing
- Opportunities
- Weaknesses
- Threats
Chapter 3: Distribution of Bioprocessing Products in China
- Why Western Vendors Should Use Distributors in China and How to Assess Chinese Distributors
- Distribution Models in China
- How to Manage Chinese Distributors
Chapter 4: Building a Relationship: Collaborations Between China Distributors and Western Vendors
- How to Start Looking for A Chinese Distributor
- What Types and How Many Distributors Should Be Hired
- Questions to be Asked and Answered Before Hiring a Distributor in China
- Priorities for a Western Manufacturer to Consider
- Typical Distributor Commissions and Other Commitments
- Process to Line up Distributor(s) in China
- Legal and Other Reviews
- Managing Distributors
- Failure Case Studies
- Successful Case Studies
- How to Build a Successful Relationship with Distributors in China
Chapter 5: Regulatory Environment and Reforms Impacting China Biologics Manufacturing
- Drug Administration Law on Drug Manufacturing (2019)
- Impact of Regulatory Environment for Domestic and Foreign Investors
Chapter 6: Top 60 Distributor Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- 3SBio
- AlphaMab
- Amoy-Top Biotech (subsidiary of Tonghua Dongbao)
- Anhui Anke Biotechnology
- Beigene
- BeigeneJunshi Pharma/Jiangsu Suzhou
- Benemae Pharmaceutical
- Biotech Pharma
- Boehringer-Ingelheim
- CP Guojian Pharmaceutical
- CSPC Pharma
- Celgene Pharma/Shanghai
- Changchun Hi-Tech #2 BCHT
- Changchun Hi-Tech GeneScience
- Changchun Institute
- Chengdu Institute
- Chia Tai Tianqing
- Four Rings
- GSK/Shenzhen
- Gan & Lee
- Generon
- Genor
- Henglius Pharma (a subsidiary of Fosun Pharma)
- Hengrui Pharma/Lianyungang
- Hengrui Pharma/Suzhou
- Hisun
- Huahai Pharma
- Hualan/Beijing
- Hualan/Xinxiang
- Innovent Bio
- JHL biotech
- Jiangsu Wanbang
- Junshi Pharma/Jiangsu, Suzhou
- Junshi Pharma/Ligang, Shanghai
- Kanghong Pharma
- Kelun Pharma
- Lanzhou Institute
- Lee's Pharma
- Livzon mAb
- Luye Pharma
- Mabtech holding Ltd
- North China
- Pfizer/Hangzhou
- Qilu Pharma
- SL Pharma/Beijing
- SL Pharma/Quebec
- Sanofi/Shenzhen
- ShangPharma (Chempartner)
- Shanghai Institute
- Shanghai Pharma
- Shanghai United Cell/Shanghai
- Simcere Pharma/Jiangsu, Changzhou
- Simcere Pharma/Yantai
- SinoCellTech
- Sinobioway/Tianjin
- Sinovac/Beijing
- Tasly
- Teruisipharm
- Tiantan Biologics
- Tonghua DongBao
- Tot Pharma
- Tri-Prime Gene
- Walvax/Kunming
- Walvax/Taizhou
- Walvax/Yuxi
- Wuhan Institute
- Wuxi Biologics
- Yantai Rongchang (MABPLEX,subsidiary of Yantai Rongchang )
- Zesun Pharma
- Zhuhai Essex
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jx7vns
