Chinatown Vegas's ShangHai Taste Adds New Soup Dumplings to Its Menu

LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new delicacies are shrimp and cucumber-filled soup dumplings, and a beef-filled soup dumpling that is made with 100% Angus beef. Sheng Jian Bao, Xiao Long Bao's pan-fried pork-filled cousin will also be available with a 100% beef filling. Jimmy Li will introduce the new soup dumplings at the Chinatown Vegas restaurant permanently starting today. All ingredients including the bright colored wrapper are 100% natural.

New Soup Dumplings (Xiao Long Bao) Beef-filled Sheng Jian Bao

In addition to the very popular traditional pork and crab-yolk-filled xiao long bao, guests of the popular Chinatown Vegas restaurant will now have more deliciousness to love as well as watch, as skilled Shanghainese chefs hand make everything from scratch. There are limited seats at the display kitchens, but snag one if you can.

These new dumplings are a result of months of experimental work aiming at finding the perfect combination of filling and broth. The wrappers come in bright vivid colors, but purists don't worry. Chef Li told us that everything at the restaurant remains 100% natural and they utilize natural coloring agents such as carrot, bok choy, and squid ink.

"Our dumpling makers and I have been experimenting for months, finally coming up with a perfect balance of a tender & tasty filling combined with a piping hot, clean, rich broth," said Jimmy Li

Shanghainese soup dumplings (xiao long bao in Chinese) or simply "XLB" are widely popular around the world. The popularity of Shanghainese cuisine, in general, is on the rise, and presently, Shanghai Taste who opened in late 2019 is elevating that quality to the next phase.

In fact, Las Vegas Weekly Magazine chose ShangHai Taste's crab-yolk xiao long bao as of of the most memorable dishes in Las Vegas of the year. "One bite of these decadent, meaty pork and crab soup dumplings, and you'll be hooked for life. Just don't burn your mouth on them." Most Memorable Meals Of 2020, Las Vegas Weekly

Serving over 2000+ perfect soup dumplings per day, Shanghai Taste has made its niche as Xiao Long Bao and Sheng Jian bao specialists, but the rest of chef Li's authentic Shanghainese menu and dishes have not gone unnoticed. Noodle-lover favorite, the Shanghai Fat Noodle was featured on PBS's TV Special, "Recipe Box " and won a Telly Award for it. Since 1979, the Telly Award is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens and receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents.

"Sharing one of my favorite dishes on film and winning an award for it is was a very big honor," says a proud Jimmy Li. "We look forward to sharing more recipes with you" the energetic chef adds

ShangHai Taste's cuisine is the result of customer-driven innovation as captured in the slogan "You order them, we stuff them, we steam them and you eat them." you see upon entering the high-energy restaurant.

These new dumplings mean that guests of the popular Chinatown Vegas will now have two more delicious soup dumplings to watch being made as well as to eat and to love.

