Chinese Automotive Seating Market Outlook to 2025 with Profiles on 15 Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Automotive Seating Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global demand for automotive seats (many of which are for replacing old ones) is rising alongside the increasing ownership of automobiles worldwide. Automobile production upgrading requires automotive seats to be more comfortable, greener, lighter, safer and more intelligent. Lightweight seat design and production now means a lot.



In 2019, global automotive seating market was valued at around $80 billion, up by 2.7% from a year ago, of which the Chinese market was worth RMB114.8 billion, 1.4% more than what it was in the previous year. As global automotive market becomes saturated, automotive seating market will grow at a slow pace and sustain a growth rate of 3% or so in the forthcoming years, expectedly reaching $95 billion in 2025 when the Chinese market will be RMB133.5 billion.



On a global basis, the top10 automotive seating giants like Adient, Lear, Toyota Boshoku and Faurecia currently grab a combined share of over 90%. Among them, Adient, the biggest player, forges long-term partnerships with automakers by establishing joint ventures with them, with a large client base involving almost all OEMs; Lear targeting North American and European markets has four major clients, i.e., Ford, GM, BMW and FCA.



In China, Adient and Lear monopolize the passenger car OEM seat market; most Chinese auto brands also use products of joint-venture seat brands. For instance, Great Wall Motor, BYD, Chery and Geely produce some by themselves and purchase seating systems from other suppliers as well. The joint-venture seat brands have upsides in price and performance, boasting scale effects and complete supply chain; Chinese automakers set up their own seating divisions just for a say in market and a more flexible supply chain.



Automotive seats trend to be safe, intelligent, personalized, lightweight, green and comfortable in an era of intelligent, electrified, connected and shared vehicles.



Lightweight is unavoidable in automotive production, not only saving fuel and energy (tests show that a 10% reduction in curb weight leads to 6%-8% higher fuel efficiency; a 100kg reduction in curb weight cuts down fuel consumption by 0.3L-0.6L per 100km) but helping achieve environmental goals.



Intelligence also holds a trend for automotive seating. Famous foreign brands like Lear, Adient and Faurecia have already made deployments in intelligent seating which will be closely combined with telematics, offering occupants with smart, safe and comfortable driving experience.

Key Topics Covered



1 Brief Introduction to Automotive Seating

1.1 Structure

1.2 Classification

1.3 Industry Chain



2 Global Automotive Seating Market and Industry

2.1 Market Size

2.2 Top 10 Automotive Seating Manufacturers

2.3 Regional Structure

2.4 Automotive Seating Suppliers for OEMs

2.5 Development Trend



3 China Automotive Seating Market and Industry

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Competitive Landscape

3.3 Automotive Seating Suppliers for OEMs



4. Global and China Automotive Market

4.1 Global

4.1.1 Output

4.1.2 Sales

4.2 China

4.2.1 Market Size

4.2.2 Structure



5. Automotive Seating Manufacturers

5.1 Adient

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Operation

5.1.3 Seating Business

5.1.4 Development in China

5.1.5 Yanfeng Adient

5.1.6 Changchun Faway Adient Automotive System Co. Ltd. (CFAA)

5.2 Lear

5.3 TOYOTA BOSHKOU

5.4 Faurecia

5.5 TS Tech

5.6 TACHI-S

5.7 Magna

5.8 Brose

5.9 NHK Spring

5.10 SITECH

5.11 Wuhan Xinyunhe Automotive Seating Co. Ltd.

5.12 GSK

5.13 DAS

5.14 DAEWON

5.15 DYMOS



