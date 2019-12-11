Chinese Education Industry Forecasts, 2019-2023 - Increasing Preference for Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC)

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Education Market (K-12, After-School Tutoring & Higher Education) Report: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chinese education market is estimated to reach US$572.51 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.3%, for the period spanning from 2018-2023.

The factors such as increasing urban population, accelerating household wealth, rising government spending on education, growing internet penetration and inclining pre-school enrolments are expected to drive the market. However, the growth of the industry would be challenged by growing human capital cost and intense competition. A few notable trends include increasing preference for massive open online courses (MOOC), the emergence of a dual-teacher model in lower-tier cities, high consolidation and new education policy.



In China, the education system can be classified into formal (Fundamental i.e. K-12 education, secondary formal & higher education) and informal education (after-school tutoring, test preparation courses, license & certification preparation and professional training). On the basis of the working mechanism, the online education system can be classified into a platform provider and content provider. The platform providers offer IT solutions to schools such as student information management, school-family communication, and digital teaching materials through the cloud, big data or AI technology. While content providers offer platforms to link teachers and students.



The market would be driven by rising approval of private higher educational institutes in the metropolitan areas by the authorities, growing pre-school enrolments and the increasing birth rate in Shanghai and Beijing and accelerating demand for premium short term language courses by the graduates and post-graduates.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of China Education market, segmented on the basis of segment i.e. K-12 Education & Higher Education and by city i.e. Tier I, II & III.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (TAL Education Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., OneSmart International Education Group Limited, Sunlands Technology Group, Tianli Education International Holdings Limited and China Distance Education Holdings Limited) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification

1.3 Online Education Structure System

1.4 Online Education Providers



2. China Market Analysis

2.1 China Education Market

2.1.1 China Education Market Value Forecast

2.1.2 China Online Education Market Value

2.1.3 China Online Education Market Value Forecast

2.1.4 China Online Education Market Value by Segments

2.1.5 China Online After-School Tutoring Market Value Forecast

2.1.6 China Online After-School Tutoring Market Value by Segments

2.2 China K-12 Education Market

2.2.1 China K-12 Enrollments

2.2.2 China K-12 Students by City

2.2.3 China K-12 After-School Tutoring Market Value

2.2.4 China K-12 After-School Tutoring Market Value Forecast

2.2.5 China K-12 After-School Tutoring Market Value by Segments

2.2.6 China Primary School Tutoring Market Value

2.2.7 China Primary School Tutoring Market Value Forecast

2.2.8 China High School Tutoring Market Value

2.2.9 China High School Tutoring Market Value Forecast

2.2.10 China Middle School Tutoring Market Value

2.2.11 China Middle School Tutoring Market Value Forecast

2.2.12 China K-12 Online After-School Tutoring Market Value

2.2.13 China K-12 Online After-School Tutoring Market Value Forecast

2.2.14 China K-12 Online After-School Tutoring Market Value by City

2.3 China Higher Education Market

2.3.1 China Higher Education Institutes

2.3.2 China New Private Higher Education Enrolments

2.3.3 China Private Higher Education Institutes by Types

2.3.4 China Private Higher Education Market Value

2.3.5 China Private Higher Education Market Value Forecast



3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Growth Drivers

3.1.1 Increasing Urban Population

3.1.2 Accelerating Household Wealth

3.1.3 Rising Government Spending on Education

3.1.4 Growing Internet Penetration

3.1.5 Inclining Pre-School Enrolments

3.2 Key Trends and Developments

3.2.1 Increasing Preference for Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC)

3.2.2 Emergence of Dual-Teacher Model in Lower-Tier Cities

3.2.3 High Consolidation

3.2.4 New Education Policy Launched

3.3 Challenges

3.3.1 Growing Human Capital Cost

3.3.2 Intense Competition



4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 China Education Market

4.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

4.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

4.2 China K-12 Education Market

4.2.1 Key Players - K-12 AST Market Share Comparison

4.2.2 Key Players - Selling and Marketing Expenditures Comparison

4.2.3 Key Players - K-12 AST Enrolment Comparison



5. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategies)

5.1 TAL Education Group

5.2 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

5.3 OneSmart International Education Group Limited

5.4 Sunlands Technology Group

5.5 Tianli Education International Holdings Limited

5.6 China Distance Education Holdings Limited



