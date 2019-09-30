ChineseInvestors.com Inc. Announces CBD Biotech, Inc.'s Most Recent Expansion

SAN GABRIEL, California, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) (the "Company"), a premier provider of financial news and education for the Chinese-speaking community announced today that its subsidiary, CBD Biotech, Inc., ("CBD Biotech") has expanded into six new countries and a new region of China via its newest sales channel, Shopee, a popular Singaporean e-commerce platform. Launched in 2015, Shopee is now the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia with more than 4 million registered businesses, 200 million app downloads, 30 million social media fans over 7 million active buyers. According to Google and Temasek's Southeast Asia Internet Economy Report, by 2025, Southeast Asia's e-commerce market is expected to reach $240 billion. According to the latest report by App Annie, iPrice Group and Similar Web, in the second quarter of 2019, Shopee ranked first in terms of active users (MAU), desktop and mobile network visits and total downloads among the APP shopping category in Southeast Asia.

"This dynamic and very popular platform in Southeast Asia, has allowed CBD Biotech to execute on our plans for expansion throughout Asia. Thanks to Shopee, we are now in seven new major markets: Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines and Taiwan, China," says Alex Hamilton, Chief Financial Officer of CBD Biotech, Inc.

CBD Biotech's industrial hemp/CBD products available on Shopee include:

Aqua Bio Magnetic Mask (box of 10 30 ml)

CBD Hemp Eye Mask (box of 7)

CBD Handmade Horse Oil Soap

CBD Hemp Live Oxygen Collection (set of 4)

Water Double-Layer Moisturizing Cream

According to Summer Yun, Chief Executive Officer of CBD Biotech, Inc. "Our expansion via Shopee goes a long way in implementing our strategic plan which includes both geographical expansion and continuing to build our loyal customer base. As a first mover in the industrial hemp/CBD skincare industry in Asia, we hope when one thinks of CBD skincare/cosmetics, CBD Biotech is the first name that comes to mind."

About ChineseInvestors.com

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing: (a) real-time market commentary, analysis and educational-related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public relations-related support services; and (c) sales of industrial hemp products and other health and wellness products.

For more information, visit the company's website:

www.ChineseInvestors.com.

