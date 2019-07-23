Chipotle Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

NEWPORT BEACH, Calf., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second quarter highlights, year over year:

Revenue increased 13.2% to $1.4 billion

Comparable restaurant sales increased 10.0%, net of 40 bps from loyalty deferral, and included nearly 7% of comparable restaurant transaction growth

Digital sales grew 99.1% and accounted for 18.2% of sales for the quarter

Restaurant level operating margin was 20.9%, an increase from 19.7%

Diluted earnings per share was $3.22 , net of a $0.77 after-tax impact from expenses related to restaurant asset impairment, corporate restructuring, and certain other costs, a 91.7% increase from $1.68 . Adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding these charges was $3.99 , a 39.0% increase from $2.87 . 1

1 Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to GAAP measures and further information are set forth in the table at the end of this press release.

"We're pleased with our financial performance, which marks the sixth consecutive quarter of accelerating comps and reflects continued progress on our key strategic initiatives," said Brian Niccol, Chief Executive Officer. "These strong results were delivered despite a tougher year over year comparison and benefited from better restaurant operations, more effective marketing, and leveraging our digital make line to grow sales and expand access."

Results for the three months ended June 30, 2019:

Revenue in the second quarter increased to $1.4 billion, an increase of 13.2% compared with the same quarter a year ago. The increase in revenue was driven by a 10.0% increase in comparable restaurant sales. Comparable restaurant sales improved primarily due to a nearly 7% increase in comparable restaurant transactions and an approximate 3.5% increase in the average check, which includes a benefit from menu price increases that were implemented during 2018, partially offset by approximately 40 basis points as a result of deferred revenue from our Chipotle Rewards loyalty program.

We opened 20 new restaurants during the quarter and closed 1, bringing the total restaurant count to 2,523.

Food, beverage and packaging costs were 33.7% of revenue, an increase of 110 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increased cost of avocados and, to a lesser extent, increased dairy costs, partially offset by the benefit of menu price increases nationwide at the end of 2018.

Restaurant level operating margin was 20.9%, an increase from 19.7% in the second quarter of 2018. The improvement was driven primarily by leverage from the comparable restaurant sales increase, partially offset by wage inflation at the crew level, higher food costs, and increased delivery, marketing and promotional expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter was $121 million on a GAAP basis, or $97 million on a non-GAAP basis, excluding $4 million related to transformation expenses, and $20 million for legal reserves. GAAP and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses includes $21 million related to non-cash stock compensation, and $4 million related to higher bonus accruals from our strong operating performance and payroll taxes on stock option exercises. Without these items, underlying general and administrative expenses totaled $72 million for the second quarter of 2019, similar to the first quarter of 2019 and in-line with expectations. The $20 million for legal reserves related to legal proceedings, much of which relate to older cases, includes an estimate for the previously disclosed government investigation that has been on-going for nearly four years.

Impairment, closure costs, and asset disposals decreased $40.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the second quarter 2018, primarily due to elevated impairment in the comparable period 2018.

The effective tax rate decreased to 26.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from 33.3% in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to current quarter excess tax benefits from stock compensation, and a favorable reduction in non-deductible employee meals, partially offset by a portion of the loss contingencies related to legal proceedings recorded this quarter that are non-deductible.

Net income was $91.0 million, or $3.22 per diluted share, an increase from $46.9 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of restaurant closure costs, corporate restructuring, legal reserves, and certain other costs, adjusted net income was $112.9 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $3.99.

During the quarter, our Board of Directors approved the investment of up to an additional $100 million, exclusive of commissions, to repurchase shares of our common stock. This repurchase authorization, in addition to approximately $46.6 million available as of June 30, 2019, for repurchases under previously announced repurchase authorizations, may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time.

Outlook

For 2019, management is anticipating the following:

High single digit comparable restaurant sales growth, up from the prior mid to high single digit range expectation

140 to 155 new restaurant openings

An estimated underlying effective full year tax rate in the range of 26% and 29%

Definitions

The following definitions apply to these terms as used throughout this release:

Comparable restaurant sales, or sales comps, and comparable restaurant transactions, represent the change in period-over-period sales or transactions for restaurants in operation for at least 13 full calendar months.

represent the change in period-over-period sales or transactions for restaurants in operation for at least 13 full calendar months. Average restaurant sales refers to the average trailing 12-month sales for restaurants in operation for at least 12 full calendar months.

refers to the average trailing 12-month sales for restaurants in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Restaurant level operating margin represents total revenue less direct restaurant operating costs, expressed as a percent of total revenue.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had approximately 2,500 restaurants as of June 30, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 80,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements under the heading "Outlook" about our expected comparable restaurant sales, effective tax rate and estimated number of new restaurant openings in 2019, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We use words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "should", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "project", "target", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions, to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date any such statements are made and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements, including but not limited to the following: the uncertainty of our ability to achieve expected levels of comparable restaurant sales due to factors such as changes in consumers' perceptions of our brand, including as a result of actual or rumored food-borne illness incidents or other negative publicity, the impact of competition, including from sources outside the restaurant industry, decreased overall consumer spending, or the inability to increase menu prices or realize the benefits of menu price increases; the risk of food-borne illnesses and other health concerns about our food or dining out generally; risks associated with our increased focus on our digital business, delivery orders and catering, including our inability to continue to grow these business lines and risks arising from our reliance on third parties to fulfill delivery orders; factors that could affect our ability to achieve our planned expansion, such as the availability of suitable new restaurant sites and our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; the performance of new restaurants and their impact on existing restaurant sales; the potential for increased labor costs or difficulty training and retaining qualified employees, including as a result of market pressures, enhanced food safety procedures in our restaurants, or new regulatory requirements; increases in the cost of food ingredients and other key supplies or higher food costs due to changes in supply chain protocols or new or increased export duties, tariffs or trade restrictions; risks related to our marketing and advertising strategies, which may not be successful and may expose us to liabilities; risks relating to our expansion into new markets, including outside the U.S., or non-traditional restaurant sites; the impact of federal, state or local government regulations relating to our employees, our restaurant design, or the sale of food or alcoholic beverages; risks associated with our Food With Integrity philosophy, including supply shortages and potential liabilities from advertising claims and other marketing activities related to this philosophy; privacy and cyber security risks associated with our acceptance of electronic payments or electronic storage and processing of confidential customer or employee information; risks relating to litigation, including possible governmental actions related to food-borne illness incidents, as well as class action litigation regarding employment laws, advertising claims or other matters; risks relating to the impact of social media, including the rapid proliferation of information about our restaurants or brand that may be unfavorable; risks regarding our ability to protect our brand and reputation; risks associated with our reliance on certain information technology systems; risks associated with our dependence on key personnel; and other risk factors described from time to time in our SEC reports, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, all of which are available on the investor relations page of our website at ir.Chipotle.com.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended June 30,

2019

2018 Revenue $ 1,434,231

100.0 %

$ 1,266,520

100.0 % Restaurant operating costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below):





















Food, beverage and packaging

483,284

33.7





413,096

32.6

Labor

368,053

25.7





341,842

27.0

Occupancy

89,923

6.3





86,772

6.9

Other operating costs

193,309

13.5





175,171

13.8

General and administrative expenses

121,395

8.5





85,153

6.7

Depreciation and amortization

51,642

3.6





49,193

3.9

Pre-opening costs

2,118

0.1





2,014

0.2

Impairment, closure costs, and asset disposals

4,487

0.3





45,322

3.6

Total operating expenses

1,314,211

91.6





1,198,563

94.6

Income from operations

120,020

8.4





67,957

5.4

Interest and other income, net

3,947

0.3





2,323

0.2

Income before income taxes

123,967

8.6





70,280

5.5

Provision for income taxes

(32,939)

(2.3)





(23,396)

(1.8)

Net income $ 91,028

6.3 %

$ 46,884

3.7 % Earnings per share:





















Basic $ 3.28







$ 1.69





Diluted $ 3.22







$ 1.68





Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

27,720









27,819





Diluted

28,300









27,935







Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)



Six months ended June 30,

2019

2018 Revenue $ 2,742,448

100.0 %

$ 2,414,917

100.0 % Restaurant operating costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below):





















Food, beverage and packaging

904,651

33.0





785,011

32.5

Labor

716,895

26.1





660,705

27.4

Occupancy

178,693

6.5





172,028

7.1

Other operating costs

368,052

13.4





323,240

13.4

General and administrative expenses

224,066

8.2





162,216

6.7

Depreciation and amortization

105,423

3.8





96,108

4.0

Pre-opening costs

3,058

0.1





4,663

0.2

Impairment, closure costs, and asset disposals

11,429

0.4





50,181

2.1

Total operating expenses

2,512,267

91.6





2,254,152

93.3

Income from operations

230,181

8.4





160,765

6.7

Interest and other income, net

7,076

0.3





3,717

0.2

Income before income taxes

237,257

8.7





164,482

6.8

Provision for income taxes

(58,097)

(2.1)





(58,152)

(2.4)

Net income $ 179,160

6.5 %

$ 106,330

4.4 % Earnings per share:





















Basic $ 6.47







$ 3.82





Diluted $ 6.35







$ 3.81





Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

27,708









27,865





Diluted

28,209









27,942







Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (in thousands, except per share data)













June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

(unaudited)



Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 299,913

$ 249,953 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $81 and $0 as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

49,362



62,312 Inventory

21,144



21,555 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

44,116



54,129 Investments

417,867



426,845 Total current assets

832,402



814,794 Leasehold improvements, property and equipment, net

1,387,896



1,379,254 Restricted cash

28,543



30,199 Right of use assets

2,370,710



- Other assets

17,817



19,332 Goodwill

21,939



21,939 Total assets $ 4,659,307

$ 2,265,518 Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 99,007

$ 113,071 Accrued payroll and benefits

98,800



113,467 Accrued liabilities

126,879



147,849 Unearned revenue

61,794



70,474 Current operating lease liabilities

161,253



- Income tax payable

535



5,129 Total current liabilities

548,268



449,990 Deferred rent

-



330,985 Long-term operating lease liabilities

2,534,769



- Deferred income tax liabilities

4,407



11,566 Other liabilities

33,814



31,638 Total liabilities

3,121,258



824,179 Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000 shares authorized, no shares issued as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

-



- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 230,000 shares authorized, 36,193 and 35,973 shares issued as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

362



360 Additional paid-in capital

1,414,420



1,374,154 Treasury stock, at cost, 8,469 and 8,276 common shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

(2,621,922)



(2,500,556) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,261)



(6,236) Retained earnings

2,750,450



2,573,617 Total shareholders' equity

1,538,049



1,441,339 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,659,307

$ 2,265,518

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands)













Six months ended

June 30,

2019

2018 Operating activities









Net income $ 179,160

$ 106,330 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

105,423



96,108 Amortization of operating lease assets

77,438



- Deferred income tax (benefit) provision

(6,349)



16,948 Impairment, closure costs, and asset disposals

4,944



50,181 Bad debt allowance

85



106 Stock-based compensation expense

40,321



23,645 Other

(2,588)



(1,228) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

18,275



16,621 Inventory

421



(1,007) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(13,617)



(19,490) Other assets

2,907



3,776 Accounts payable

(10,319)



14,451 Accrued payroll and benefits

(16,526)



15,400 Accrued liabilities

7,659



7,100 Unearned revenue

(8,681)



(18,516) Income tax payable/receivable

(4,593)



(23,003) Deferred rent

-



11,455 Operating lease liabilities

(74,346)



- Other long-term liabilities

901



(3,459) Net cash provided by operating activities

300,515



295,418 Investing activities









Purchases of leasehold improvements, property and equipment

(142,002)



(128,505) Purchases of investments

(208,253)



(208,294) Maturities of investments

220,000



185,000 Net cash used in investing activities

(130,255)



(151,799) Financing activities









Acquisition of treasury stock

(111,542)



(97,528) Tax withholding on share-based compensation awards

(10,398)



(4,273) Stock plan transactions and other financing activities

(510)



(55) Net cash used in financing activities

(122,450)



(101,856) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

494



(715) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

48,304



41,048 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

280,152



214,170 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 328,456

$ 255,218 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information









Income taxes paid $ 69,075

$ 64,184 Purchases of leasehold improvements, property, and equipment accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 27,119

$ 26,154 Acquisition of treasury stock accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,900

$ 635

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Supplemental Financial and Other Data (dollars in thousands)



For the three months ended

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018 Number of restaurants opened

20



15



40



28



34 Restaurant closures

(1)



(2)



(8)



(32)



(7) Restaurant relocations

-



-



(4)



-



(1) Number of restaurants at end of period

2,523



2,504



2,491



2,463



2,467 Average restaurant sales $ 2,099

$ 2,048

$ 2,004

$ 1,980

$ 1,950 Comparable restaurant sales increase

10.0%



9.9%



6.1%



4.4%



3.3%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

The following provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures presented in the text above to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted net income is net income excluding restaurant asset impairment, corporate restructuring, and certain other costs. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding. We believe that these measures enhance investors' ability to compare the past financial performance of our underlying business with our current business performance and reflect the performance of our underlying restaurants separate from asset impairment, corporate restructuring and certain other costs at the corporate level. Management uses these non-GAAP measures for similar purposes. Our adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share measure may not be comparable to other companies' adjusted income measures.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

























Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income $ 91,028

$ 46,884

$ 179,160

$ 106,330 Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Restaurant closure costs:





















Operating lease asset impairment and other restaurant closure costs(1)

480



25,166



580



25,166 Accelerated depreciation(2)

-



-



82



- Duplicate rent expense(3)

305



-



826



- Corporate Restructuring:





















Operating lease asset impairment and other office closure costs(4)

325



16,299



1,720



16,299 Accelerated depreciation(2)

27



-



109



- Duplicate rent expense(3)

961



-



2,159



- Employee related restructuring costs(5)

2,638



(2,526)



5,861



(2,526) Legal Proceedings(6)

19,600



3,000



19,600



3,000 Other Adjustments(7)

-



-



930



- Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 24,336

$ 41,939

$ 31,867

$ 41,939 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(8)

(2,514)



(8,587)



(2,687)



(8,587) After tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments $ 21,822

$ 33,352

$ 29,180

$ 33,352 Adjusted net income $ 112,850

$ 80,236

$ 208,340

$ 139,682























Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

28,300



27,935



28,209



27,942 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.22

$ 1.68

$ 6.35

$ 3.81 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 3.99

$ 2.87

$ 7.39

$ 5.00



(1) Operating lease asset impairment charges, and other closure expenses for restaurant closures announced in June 2018 due to underperformance. (2) Accelerated depreciation for restaurant and office closures announced in June 2018 due to underperformance and the corporate restructuring. (3) Duplicate rent expense for the corporate headquarter relocation and office consolidation announced in May 2018 and for closed restaurants. (4) Operating lease asset impairment charges and other closure expenses for the corporate headquarter relocation and office consolidation announced in May 2018. (5) Costs for employee severance, stock modifications, transition expenses, recruitment, relocation costs, third party and other employee-related costs. (6) For 2019, estimated costs relating to several existing legal proceedings and, for 2018, the uninsured portion of a judgment in a single legal proceeding. These amounts are expected to exceed typical costs for these types of legal proceedings. (7) For the six months ended June 30, 2019, consists of an asset impairment charge related to a reconfiguration of our human resource capital management system to support the restructured organization. (8) For the three months ended June 30, 2019, includes a $3,843 adjustment for non-tax deductible costs related to litigation matters. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, includes a $3,843 adjustment for non-taxable costs related to litigation and includes a write-off of deferred tax assets related to expired stock awards of $1,583.

