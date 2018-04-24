Chisum Independent School District Incorporates Electrostatic Sprayer System to Help Protect Students, Teachers and the Local Community

This flu season hit schools, including those in the Texas area, hard resulting in high rates of absenteeism and numerous school closures. School districts are often the hardest hit by outbreaks with an estimated 38 million school days lost each year to influenza alone. 1 The bacteria and viruses that cause outbreaks and contribute to missed school days can survive on surfaces for extended periods of times, from days to months, making cleaning and disinfection a key line of defense.

Knowing the impact absenteeism can have on students' academic success, Chisum ISD proactively invested in the Clorox® Total 360® System as an additional layer of protection against illness-causing germs, and just in time for the severe flu season. Recently, numerous schools nearby have been forced to close due to illness outbreaks. Hearing of the closures, Chisum ISD felt compelled to lend a hand to fellow school districts knowing we had the perfect device to help others quickly bring an end to the outbreaks and reopen.

"Since we implemented our three Clorox systems in November, we have kept our doors open and maintained an attendance rate of 90% or higher. With our vast success, we couldn't ignore the illness spreading around us and we wanted to do our part to help get all schools, students and staff through this flu season," said Tommy Chalaire, Superintendent at Chisum ISD. "With the Clorox® Total 360® System, janitorial staff can cover more surfaces, more quickly and effectively making it not only a great tool on a regular basis but also in outbreak situations when the pressure to handle rapidly is high. But, with this system, janitorial staff no longer need to stress – one of the schools we loaned our systems to was treated over the weekend and able to reopen the following Monday."

The Clorox® Total 360® System is a powerful tool in the fight against illnesses and infections by not only making cleaning and disinfecting more effective, but also making the process more efficient, helping save time and reduce labor costs. Chisum ISD currently use the Clorox systems, on a weekly basis, in high traffic areas such as classrooms, field houses and our fleet of school buses.

The Clorox® Total 360® System provides the coverage school districts need by combining patented electrostatic technology with Clorox® disinfecting and sanitizing solutions we can trust, enabling Chisum ISD to carry out quick and comprehensive cleanings with superior surface coverage. The system works by atomizing the Clorox® disinfecting or sanitizing solution and delivering a charged flow of particles that are attracted to surfaces with a force stronger than gravity. This allows the solution to easily reach and uniformly coat surfaces, including the sides, underside, and backside of surfaces, where traditional trigger spray and manual cleaning methods might miss.

"Between our three schools, we have more than 900 students meaning there are an infinite amount of opportunities for illness-causing germs to spread with so many frequently shared surfaces and spaces. However, with our systems, the ground we have to cover is much more manageable. It used to take us 25-30 minutes to cover a single classroom and now, it takes 2 ½ minutes," added Chalaire. "These systems have saved our janitorial staff time and labor, and in turn our school money while providing better protection against illness-causing germs. The systems are an investment worth making because, at the end of the day, you can't put a price tag on protecting the health and wellness of students and staff."

