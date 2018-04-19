Chloe® Wine Collection Debuts First-Ever Short Form Piece At The 2018 Tribeca Film Festival®

More than 450 screenings at the Tribeca Film Festival will feature Chloe Wine Collection's two-minute spot, "Projection," as part of the pre-show. Directed by Rachel McDonald, the short form piece celebrates the inspirational impact of female visionaries, while capturing classic cinema with a dramatic turn of events as viewers follow an intriguing modern storyline of Chloe's leading lady.

"We are thrilled to release "Projection" and unveil new creative during the Tribeca Film Festival. Our team was passionate about bringing this spot to life as it recognizes female creators in the film industry who are making their mark, and we're excited to share it with audiences across the festival," said Chloe Wine Collection Marketing Director Kimberly Fabbri. "The Tribeca Film Festival is known for exceptional entertainment, and we look forward to toasting another great year of memorable occasions and sharing our premium wine with Festival attendees."

"Chloe Wine Collection believes in creating inspiring extraordinary moments making them perfectly aligned with our Festival where for 12 days we bring together filmmakers and audiences to also create extraordinary moments," said Pete Torres, COO Tribeca Film Festival.

With this second year, Chloe Wine Collection increases its support and involvement as the official still and sparkling wine of the Tribeca Film Festival. Guests will enjoy the entire portfolio of wines, including a new Cabernet Sauvignon, as wines are served throughout the Festival including after-parties and the Tribeca Festival Hub located at Spring Studios. Chloe Wine Collection will also present Best Actress and Best Screenplay in the U.S. Narrative Competition during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival Awards Ceremony. The brand is honored to celebrate the winners' successes and be part of their memorable moments.

About The Chloe Wine Collection

Developed by acclaimed Winemaker Georgetta Dane, the Chloe Wine Collection offers an elegant and alluring wine experience. The portfolio includes Sonoma County Chardonnay, Valdadige DOC Pinot Grigio, Central Coast Rosé, Prosecco DOC, Monterey County Cabernet Sauvignon from the San Lucas AVA, Monterey County Merlot from the San Lucas Estate Vineyard, Monterey County Pinot Noir and California North Coast red blend, Red No. 249. Named after the ancient word meaning "blooming," Chloe wines are radiant and burgeoning with beautiful aromas and luxurious flavors. Chloe wines offer the structure and depth of exceptional fruit sourced from some of the world's preeminent growing regions, to create elegant wines with sophisticated intensity. Made for wine enthusiasts who appreciate all things extraordinary and timeless, the Chloe Wine Collection is a portfolio of exceptional wines at an accessible price, in a striking and memorable package.

Visit www.chloewinecollection.com for more information and a store locator.

About the Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival brings together visionaries across industries and diverse audiences to celebrate the power of storytelling. A platform for independent filmmaking, creative expression and immersive entertainment, Tribeca supports emerging and established voices, discovers award-winning filmmakers, curates innovative and interactive experiences, and introduces new technology and ideas through panels, premieres, exhibitions, and live performances.

Founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff in 2001, following the attacks on the World Trade Center, Tribeca has evolved from an annual event to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan to a gathering place for filmmakers, artists, innovators, and the global creative community. Through programs that embrace storytelling in all of its expansive forms—film, TV, online work, VR/AR, and music—TFF reimagines the cinematic experience and explores how art can unite communities.

