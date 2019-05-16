DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chlorates and Perchlorates, Bromates and Perbromates, Iodates and Periodates Market in China: Business Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents analysis of chlorates and perchlorates, bromates and perbromates, iodates and periodates market in China.

Scope

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in ChinaChlorates and Perchlorates, Bromates and Perbromates, Iodates and Periodates market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimatedTrade analysis covers data on export and import volumes, dynamics, structure and pricesThe report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the countryThe report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Reasons to Buy

Readers will gain an unrivalled in-depth knowledge about the market.

The report will help to manage business environment. This will be achieved through the report's unique analysis providing detailed information about the internal and external factors that affect the market.

Your company's business and sales activities will be boosted by gaining an insight into the chlorates and perchlorates, bromates and perbromates, iodates and periodates market in China.

The report will help you to find prospective partners and suppliers.

Detailed analysis provided in the report will assist and strengthen your company's decision-making processes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. CHINA PESTEL ANALYSIS

1.1. Political Factors

1.2. Economic Factors

1.3. Social Factors

1.4. Technological Factors

1.5. Environmental Factors

1.6. Legal Factors

2. CHLORATES AND PERCHLORATES, BROMATES AND PERBROMATES, IODATES AND PERIODATES MARKET IN CHINA

2.1. Overview of chlorates and perchlorates, bromates and perbromates, iodates and periodates market

2.2. Producers of chlorates and perchlorates, bromates and perbromates, iodates and periodates market, including contact details and product range

2.2.1. Producers of sodium chlorates

2.2.2. Producers of chlorates other than sodium

2.2.3. Producers of perchlorates, bromates and perbromates, iodates amd periodates

3. CHINA'S FOREIGN TRADE IN CHLORATES AND PERCHLORATES, BROMATES AND PERBROMATES, IODATES AND PERIODATES

3.1. Export and import of chlorates, of sodium

3.2. Export and import of chlorates other than of sodium

3.3. Export and import of perchlorates, bromates and perbromates, iodates amd periodates

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN CHINA

5. CHLORATES AND PERCHLORATES, BROMATES AND PERBROMATES, IODATES AND PERIODATES CONSUMERS IN CHINESE MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Chlorates and Perchlorates, Bromates and Perbromates, Iodates and Periodates in China

5.2. Chlorates and Perchlorates, Bromates and Perbromates, Iodates and Periodates consumers in China

*The report is to be delivered in 3-5 days after an order is placed.

