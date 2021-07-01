ChristianArticles.net a Website Dedicated to Selling Church Supplies Launches on July 1

MIRAMAR, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new website dedicated to selling church supplies – www.ChristianArticles.net — launched on 07/01/2021 with the mission to distribute the most recognized brands of Christian articles and supplies throughout the world.

With a product line designed to meet the needs of clients both in the U.S. and abroad, the new company – which also offers a Spanish version of their website (www.ArticulosCristianos.com) for their Spanish-speaking clients in Latin America — aims to provide responsible, honest service that's in harmony with Christian principles.

"Our mission at Christian Articles," said General Manager Nelson Fernandez, "is to provide Christian organizations in both Latin America and the United States with quality Christian articles that support their ministry. We work to offer competitive pricing and are committed to offering excellent service as our way of supporting the important work these Christian organizations are doing across the world." "We plan on selling accessories, apparel, altar lines, candles, furniture, and general church goods such as bells, bible stands, etc." "We have over 2,000 products!"

Along with a large selection of Christian products, the company will also be selling Christian art by extraordinary painter — Evelyn Miranda.

Miranda, a South Florida multifaceted artist who has her own eclectic style, brings together a unique combination of Botticelli's reminiscent stylings with contemporary illustrations. Along with showing her artwork at various galleries, government buildings, and festivals and winning multiple awards, she's taught students of every age and mentored other budding artists in her local community.

For more information about Christian Articles, visit www.ChristianArticles.net or www.ArticulosCristianos.com.

About Christian Articles:

Christian Articles is a company legally incorporated within the United States whose mission is to distribute Christian articles throughout the world via specialized shipping services. The product line of church supplies offered works to satisfy clients' needs in Latin America and the United States. Christian Articles focuses on providing responsible, honest service that's in harmony with Christian principles.

