Christmas Central Partners with Google Express

Google Express works by allowing customers to shop from an array of stores, all in one place. Customers can add items to a universal shopping cart through the Google Express app or with Google Assistant via a mobile device, desktop or Google Home smart speaker. Customers then choose a delivery day, and Google Express arranges for a delivery company to bring it to you. Some stores, including Christmas Central, will arrange their own deliveries.

"With Google Express we are projecting increased growth, particularly in Q4," said Nathan Gordon, Chief Information Officer of Gordon Companies. "Google Express is an easy way for new and existing customers to find Christmas Central. Customers can now shop for all holidays and seasonal needs with us, while checking off the rest of their shopping lists in one fluid experience."

Customers can find Christmas Central on the Google Express app and the Google Express website. The service is available across the continental United States (not including Alaska and Hawaii). Customers get free delivery when they meet the store order-minimum, which is $77 for Christmas Central.

In most cases delivery times range from same-day to three-day delivery, depending on your area and availability. Customers can expect slightly longer delays during peak season (November and December).

Christmas Central has seen growth of 20 percent already in 2018 over 2017 in its seasonal and home décor merchandise categories, and expects Google Express to continue to drive growth in a positive trajectory.

ABOUT CHRISTMAS CENTRAL

Christmas Central provides one of the largest online selections of Christmas decorations, home décor and outdoor living items. Our shelves are stocked 365 days per year, and products are shipped from our Buffalo, NY, warehouse in less than two days from your purchase. We offer everything from the smallest ornament to the tallest artificial Christmas tree and everything in between. But we are more than just Christmas! We offer all holiday decorations – in addition to indoor and outdoor decor and everything you need to decorate your home. As a division of the family-owned-and-operated Gordon Companies Inc., we have nearly 40 years of experience as a retailer.

