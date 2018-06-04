Christopher Titus Set to Film Latest Comedy Special "Amerigeddon" This Weekend at the Tempe, AZ Improv

About Christopher Titus:

Christopher Titus was seemingly an overnight success with his own TV series "Titus." However, Christopher actually struggled to reach that peak. His father was a womanizing beer-guzzling salesman and Titus endured a series of stepmothers until, at age 12, he decided to run away from home to live with his bi-polar alcoholic, schizophrenic mother. It was from these situations that he developed what he would later call "therapeutic stand-up comedy." With seven 90-minute comedy specials complete Titus recently set his eyes on filmmaking with his first full-length film "Special Unit" from his own production company Combustion Films (which also produced his last three comedy specials). Just as he approaches his stand-up, Titus hopes his movies will make a difference in the world. Titus has done the work, paid his dues and has the history to show that he is one of the best comics working today. Not happy to just write bit after unrelated bit, Titus always brings a cohesive, complete show. Titus' comedy is part rant, part confession, part therapy, but ALWAYS funny. His reputation is one of a hard, funny comic who takes no prisoners and gives the audience everything he has, in every show he does. He has tackled the world, relationships, families, the human race and most of all, himself.

CHRISTOPHER TITUS LIVE AT THE TEMPE IMPROV:

Thursday, June 7th– 8pm

Friday, June 8th - 7:30pm & 10pm

*LIVE COMEDY SPECIAL TAPING* Saturday, June 9th - 7pm & 9:30pm

Sunday, June 10th– 7pm

Tickets available at tempeimprov.com or 480-921-9877 (Tempe Improv Box Office)

The Tempe Improv is located at 930 E. University Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

For full tour details & showtimes: https://www.christophertitus.com/tour

www.christophertitus.com

Facebook @therealchristophertitus

Twitter & Instagram @titusnation

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12711933

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/christopher-titus-set-to-film-latest-comedy-special-amerigeddon-this-weekend-at-the-tempe-az-improv-300659515.html

SOURCE Christopher Titus