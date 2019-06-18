Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market 2019-2026: AstraZeneca's Triple Therapy PT010 will Strengthen its Franchise

DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Forecast and Market Analysis to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. In 2004, it was the fourth most common cause of death in the world, and it is projected to be the third most common cause of death by 2030. COPD is characterized by diminished lung function, and is often accompanied by respiratory symptoms including chronic productive cough, wheezing, and dyspnea (shortness of breath). The most prominent risk factor for COPD worldwide is cigarette smoking. COPD is more common in men and the elderly, driven by long-term exposure to risk factors and the irreversible progression of COPD over time.

Market Snapshot

The COPD market will continue to grow due to the success of combination therapies.

Significant unmet need remains for novel therapies that prevent COPD disease progression in addition to providing symptomatic improvement.

An increase in the total COPD population is predicted in all included markets due to aging populations.

Paleontologists excited about the arrival of triple therapies as they will simplify disease management.

AstraZeneca's triple therapy PT010 will strengthen its franchise, allowing it to offer a comprehensive treatment option.

Payers are likely to demand favorable pricing for new combination LABA/LAMAs and triple combination ICS/LABA/LAMA inhalers.

Key Topics Covered:



FORECAST: CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE (Published on 31 July 2018)

Overview

Recent Forecast Updates

Market Dynamics

Forecast And Future Trends

Market Definition And Methodology

Primary Research Methodology

Bibliography

Product Profile: Advair

Product Profile: Anoro Ellipta

Product Profile: Arcapta Neohaler

Product Profile: Bevespi Aerosphere

Product Profile: Breo Ellipta

Product Profile: Daliresp

Product Profile: Duaklir Pressair

Product Profile: Incruse Ellipta

Product Profile (Late Stage): Pt010

Product Profile: Seebri Neohaler

Product Profile: Spiriva

Product Profile: Stiolto Respimat

Product Profile: Striverdi Respimat

Product Profile: Symbicort

Product Profile: Trelegy Ellipta

Product Profile: Trimbow

Product Profile: Tudorza Pressair

Product Profile: Utibron Neohaler



TREATMENT: CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE (Published on 31 July 2018)

Overview

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends

Unmet Needs In Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Pipeline Drugs And Future Treatment



EPIDEMIOLOGY: CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE (Published on 22 January 2019)

Overview

Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast

Bibliography

Appendix: Additional Sources



MARKETED DRUGS: CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE (Published on 31 July 2018)

Overview

Product Overview

Product Profile: Advair

Product Profile: Anoro Ellipta

Product Profile: Arcapta Neohaler

Product Profile: Bevespi Aerosphere

Product Profile: Breo Ellipta

Product Profile: Daliresp

Product Profile: Duaklir Pressair

Product Profile: Incruse Ellipta

Product Profile: Seebri Neohaler

Product Profile: Spiriva

Product Profile: Stiolto Respimat

Product Profile: Striverdi Respimat

Product Profile: Symbicort

Product Profile: Trelegy Ellipta

Product Profile: Trimbow

Product Profile: Tudorza Pressair

Product Profile: Utibron Neohaler



COPD PRICING, REIMBURSEMENT, AND ACCESS (Published on 11 May 2016)

Overview

Executive Summary

Market Context

Global Payer And Key Opinion Leader Insights

Us Pricing

Us Payer Insights

Us Reimbursement

Japan

Five Major Eu Markets Pricing

Five Major Eu Markets Payer Insights

Generic Ics/Laba Inhalers In The Five Major Eu Markets

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Methodology



PIPELINE: CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE (Published on 31 July 2018)

Overview

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources

Product Profile (Late Stage): Nucala

Product Profile (Late Stage): Pt010

Product Profile (Late Stage): Revefenacin



