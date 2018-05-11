Chronic Pancreatitis Epiomic Epidemiology Report 2018-2028

Chronic pancreatitis (CP) is a persistent low-level inflammation of the pancreas involving progressive inflammatory and fibrotic changes in the exocrine parts of the organ. As a result of constant inflammation, scarring and fibrosis of the pancreatic ducts occur, leading to permanent structural damage and impairment the organ's secretory functions. Eventually, both endocrine and exocrine functions become impaired. CP has a strongly debilitating effect on patients, leading to malnutrition, weight loss and pancreatogenic diabetes, and causing persistent abdominal pain that is difficult to alleviate.

This report provides the current prevalent population for chronic pancreatitis across 23 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Finland, Denmark, Austria, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. In addition to the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Chronic pancreatitis patients grouped by aetiology, as well as the main comorbidities of the disease have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities of chronic pancreatitis include:

Alcoholism

Malabsorption with weight loss

Type 3c diabetes mellitus

Osteopenia/osteoporosis

Coeliac disease

Cystic fibrosis

Gallstones

Pancreatic cancer

Depression



Key Topics Covered:



1. List Of Tables And Figures



2. Introduction



3. Cause Of The Disease



4. Risk Factors & Prevention



5. Diagnosis Of The Disease



6. Variation By Geography/Ethnicity



7. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course



8. Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease



9. Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers



10. Top-Line Prevalence For Chronic Pancreatitis



11. Features Of Chronic Pancreatitis Patients



12. Comorbidities Of Chronic Pancreatitis Patients



13. Abbreviations Used In The Report



14. Reports & Publications



15. Online Epidemiology Databases



16. Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database



17. References



18. Appendix



