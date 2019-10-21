Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecasts, 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast to 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, the current and forecasted market size of Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) Epidemiology



In the United States, cough is the most common complaint for which patients seek medical attention and is the second most common reason for a general medical examination, accounting for more than 26 million office visits annually. Cough often results from an acute, self-limited, viral upper respiratory tract infection; however, there are multiple causes of cough beyond this, including both respiratory tract and nonrespiratory tract-related etiologies. Cough that lasts more than 8 weeks is considered to be chronic as per defined by the American College of Chest Physicians (ACCP). The cough becomes chronic if it persists, often due to an underlying etiology that is difficult to diagnose or treat.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology scenario for the following aspects:

Prevalent Population of Chronic Cough

Gender-wise Prevalent Population of Chronic Cough

Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough

Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough

Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) patients

According to a study conducted by Jun et al. titled Effect of pregabalin for the treatment of chronic refractory cough, which stated that nearly 11-16% of patients suffer from chronic refractory cough during their life. Although many patients had received satisfactory treatment, there were still 20-40% of patients who suffered long-term cough symptoms even after standardized treatment. The study was concluded stating that an innovative treatment with fewer adverse effects and long-term relief was necessary for CRC patients.



Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) Drug Chapters



This segment of the Chronic Refractory Cough report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



To meet the increasing demand for the treatment of Chronic Refractory Cough, companies have shifted their focus toward the development of targeted therapies. Expected launch of potential therapies may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the prevalent population of Chronic Refractory Cough and awareness of the disease.



The overall dynamics of Chronic Refractory Cough market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies of the major key players, such as Merck, Nerre Therapeutics, Bellus Health, Attenua, Respivant Sciences, and Shionogi and Bayer will significantly increase the market during the forecast period (2019-2028).



Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) Market Outlook



Chronic refractory cough proves to be a huge burden on the patients who are fighting this debilitating condition. CRC is typically nonproductive and there is often a preceding history of viral respiratory tract infection. Patients frequently describe a dry, irritating cough, which may be localized to the laryngeal region. It significantly impairs patients' quality of life. Unfortunately, in many situations, patients continue to experience CRC in spite of following published guidelines for diagnosis and treatment.



Currently, the market holds no approved therapy to treat chronic refractory cough. According to the recent guidelines published by the American College of Chest Physicians (ACCP) four categories of treatment can be implemented which include nonpharmacologic therapies, inhaled corticosteroids, neuromodulatory therapies, and other therapies.



The market of CRC is mainly dominated by nonpharmacologic therapies, which include Speech Therapy and Physiotherapy. The market also holds various types of pharmacologic therapies, which include Neuromodulators, Proton pump inhibitors, Inhaled Corticosteroids, and other treatment options. Opiates (morphine, codeine, tramadol, etc.), gabapentin, pregabalin, morphine, amitriptyline, and baclofen, which act on the heightened neural sensitization, and is involved in the pathogenesis of CRC. There are several other treatment options also followed for the CRC patients. Since, CRC is an outcome of several disorders, such as Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GORD), asthma, bronchitis, etc. A drug like esomeprazole, which is a proton pump inhibitor helps in relieving the acid-reflux in cough associated with GOR. Another drug Ipratropium bromide is used as a bronchodilator, which can provide short-term relief from cough.



The market of Chronic Refractory Cough in 7MM is expected to change from 2019 to 2028.



Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017 to 2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Expected launch of therapies for Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC), such as Gefapixant (Merck), RVT-1601 (Respivant Sciences), Orvepitant Maleate (Nerre Therapeutics), BLU-5937 (Bellus Health), Bradanicline (Attenua), S-600918 (Shionogi), BAY1902607 and BAY1817080 (Bayer), and other targeted therapies in the forecast period [2019-2028] will also create a positive impact on the Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) market.



Companies Mentioned



Merck

Nerre Therapeutics

Bellus Health

Attenua

Respivant Sciences

Shionogi

