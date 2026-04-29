Chronograph Expands Middle East and Asia Presence With Hire of Former Abu Dhabi Investment Council Technology Leader

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronograph, leading provider of portfolio monitoring solutions for institutional private equity limited partners and general partners, today announced the hiring of Benjamin Humphrey-Gaskin as Client Development Director based in the United Arab Emirates.

Benjamin joins Chronograph from the Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC), where he served as Head of Investment Technology for nine years. In that role, he led end-to-end ownership of a multi-asset investment technology portfolio spanning front, middle, and back office systems. Prior to ADIC, he was a Senior Manager at EY advising sovereign institutions and asset managers on technology and operating models, and earlier served as a Senior Business Analyst at eFront delivering customized private equity solutions.

This expansion of the Client Development team in the Middle East reflects Chronograph's continued growth across the region. With 5 of the 10 largest LPs in the world and 8 of the 10 largest GPs leveraging Chronograph, the solution is increasingly selected by the world's most sophisticated private capital investors – including sovereign wealth funds navigating complex portfolios.

Benjamin commented, "I am delighted to be joining Chronograph at such a pivotal moment. This is a company I have followed closely for many years, watching its reputation grow from strength to strength. Investors in the region are demanding best-in-class systems, and the ability to truly understand their portfolios and access the highest quality data is one of the foremost challenges they are looking to solve. Chronograph is perfectly positioned to meet exactly that need. I look forward to helping build the firm's presence and driving real impact for clients."

Michael Santos, Global Head of Sales at Chronograph, added, "Benjamin is exactly the kind of leader we need as we deepen our presence in the Middle East and Asia. His experience deploying investment technology at one of the world's most sophisticated sovereign wealth funds gives him a rare understanding of the challenges institutional investors in the region face. He's spent his career advising CIOs, CTOs, and COOs on private capital technology transformation and he knows what it takes to turn portfolio data into actionable insight at institutional scale."

About Chronograph

Chronograph was founded in 2016 to bring differentiated technology solutions to private capital markets. The firm's products help institutional limited partners and general partners – including many of the world's largest private equity and private credit investors – streamline and automate portfolio monitoring, valuations, analytics, and reporting. The firm is backed by Summit Partners, The Carlyle Group, and Nasdaq, Inc. For further information, please visit: www.chronograph.pe

Fred Bower

Chronograph

New York, New York

[email protected]

SOURCE Chronograph