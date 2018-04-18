Chrysler Pacifica Named "Family Car of Texas," "Green Car of Texas" and "Minivan of Texas" by Texas Auto Writers Association

Once again the Chrysler Pacifica stole the hearts and votes of the Texas Automotive Writers Association (TAWA), winning several awards at the 2018 Texas Auto Roundup at Eagles Canyon Raceway in Decatur, Texas. In addition to winning the top award for Family Car of Texas, Pacifica drove away with the best minivan honor, and Pacifica Hybrid was named the Green Car of Texas.

"The 2018 Chrysler Pacifica won our Family Car of Texas award by an overwhelming majority vote," said Michael Marrs, President of TAWA. "For the third year in a row, our members were impressed with Pacifica's combination of technology, styling, functionality, versatility and family-friendly features."

A total of 49 TAWA journalists attended and drove 46 vehicles during the two-day event.

Chrysler Brand TAWA Auto Roundup Awards:

2018 Chrysler Pacifica – Family Car of Texas

2018 Chrysler Pacifica – Minivan of Texas

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid – Green Vehicle of Texas

About Chrysler Pacifica/Pacifica Hybrid

As the original creator of the minivan 35 years ago, FCA US LLC continues to transform the segment with firsts, notching 78 innovations through the first five minivan generations. With the introduction of the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid, FCA US adds 37 minivan firsts to its portfolio for an unprecedented total of 115 innovations in the segment, including the industry's first minivan available as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

The Chrysler Pacifica – the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017 – reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid are no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today's families.

The Chrysler Pacifica lineup is expanding for 2018 with the addition of the S Appearance Package, which offers a customized, athletic look featuring black accents inside and out. The Chrysler Pacifica also receives additional updates for the 2018 model year, including standard SafetyTec across all gas and hybrid models, and upgraded Uconnect 4 systems with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

About the Texas Auto Roundup

The Texas Auto Roundup, hosted by TAWA and sponsored by the Steel Market Development Institute, Polaris Slingshot and Wieck, is held annually to allow dozens of journalists to evaluate the cars, CUVs and SUVs sold in Texas. The Texas Auto Writers Association hosts the event and hands out a variety of awards every spring, including the prestigious Car of Texas, Family Car of Texas and Performance Car of Texas.

About TAWA

TAWA is one of the most reputable automotive press organizations in the industry, with a mission to promote quality and accuracy in automotive journalism and disseminate information about the industry through news-related print, online and broadcast media. TAWA produces two driving events each year — the Texas Auto Roundup in the spring and the Texas Truck Rodeo in the fall. Media members enjoy driving and evaluating new vehicles competing for the coveted Car of Texas or Truck of Texas.

About Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology all at an extraordinary value since the company was founded in 1925.

For 2018, the Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 MPGe in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range. The 2018 Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value.

Beyond just exceptionally designed vehicles, the Chrysler brand has incorporated class-leading, high-tech features into its products, including the plug-in hybrid powertrain in the Pacifica Hybrid, the industry-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system on the Chrysler Pacifica, and the Chrysler 300's Uconnect 4 system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with improved features and an award-winning interface.

