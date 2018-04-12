Chubb Launches Proprietary Online Cyber Risk Index

"We're thrilled to offer businesses throughout North America this interactive capability to provide insight into real threats facing them on a daily basis," said Bill Stewart, Division President of Chubb's Global Cyber Risk practice. "The first step to protecting a business from a cyber attack is staying aware of what threats are most prominent to a company's size and industry. Our Cyber Index will help users to better understand their exposures and manage risk before a cyber incident occurs."

The innovative Index provides users with a simple and immediate means of identifying the leading cyber risks their business may face based on real-world examples of cyber attacks and data breaches. With a user-friendly interface, accessible via desktop or mobile device, users are able to set parameters unique to their company, and view historical trends based on type of threat, size of a company and which industry that company operates within.

"Chubb has nearly two decades of cyber claims data, which enables us to help clients gain insight into the types of events affecting their industries," said Michael Tanenbaum, Executive Vice President, Chubb. "That insight has helped us to monitor the evolution of the marketplace and understand various threats and how they impact different businesses, based on their profile."

Along with delivering key intelligence to businesses of all sizes, the Index will be updated biweekly, and ultimately will deliver real-time data.

"As cyber risks evolve, Chubb will continue to focus and respond to the environment by its strong commitment to the industry and by providing best-in-class solutions to clients," said Mr. Tanenbaum. "In the meantime, organizations of all sizes need to proactively assess current procedures in place to mitigate the risk from potential cyber-attacks, and ensure that their cyber insurance policy is structured to addresses any gaps."

The Index is free to access and can be used at http://www.chubb.com/cybermedia.

