Chunghwa Telecom 2017 Form 20-F filed with the U.S. SEC

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (TAIEX: 2412, NYSE: CHT) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") today announced that the Company filed its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 20-F filing is available at http://www.cht.com.tw/en/ir/stockit-sec.html.

Hard copies of the Company's complete audited financial statements can also be requested, free of charge, by contacting Chunghwa, by phone or in writing, at the following address:

