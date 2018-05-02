PHILADELPHIA, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher McKee has been named a principal of CI Squared, LLC, a Philadelphia-based regional sales training company. CI Squared, which stands for Continuous Improvement and Innovation or CI², focuses on solving clients' problems with underdeveloped sales skills, lack of organizational cohesiveness and dysfunctional sales teams.

CI Squared Promotes Christopher McKee to Principal

McKee has worked for high-tech and systems engineering companies in the areas of software, consulting services, and hardware. In addition, he has also worked in sales, sales management and consulting for commercial enterprises and government agencies, specializing in the last six years in value realization-engineering leadership. Prior to his embarking on a high-tech and system engineering career, McKee served as an intelligence officer for both the army and U.S. Naval Reserves.

"I am excited to have Chris McKee working with us as a new principal," said CI Squared co-founder John Geraci. "He is an experienced sales leader and sales training instructor. But his most recent experience as a leading value realization expert with IBM will help CI Squared and our customers measure and quantify the value we create together. He will also help our customers with value realization projects unrelated to our training."

Added Geraci: "His passions of analysis, analytics and insights into complex business issues and performance to drive business outcome optimization make him a great addition to the CI Squared executive team."

McKee said CI Squared is a good fit for him. He said: "Understanding depends on insight which depends on context. Storytelling is the key to communicating context. I assist customers in, defining, modeling and communicating value both subjectively and quantitatively for their sales approaches, customer offerings, management and training efforts. CI Squared is a great place to do this and make a difference."

CI Squared, LLC is a professional training company that utilizes an extraordinary communication framework to overcome clients' challenges. It uses storytelling to nudge people into action because no one likes to be told what to do. The company believes stories change the conversation in this "Age of Digital Disruption; it is located at 252 North Radnor Chester Rd. in St. Davids, Pa. Learn more about the company by visiting www.cisquared.net.

