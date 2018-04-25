CI Top Broker Feature: Surex Direct Spearheads AI & Machine Learning Charge

MAGRATH, Alberta, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Surex Direct, Canada's fastest growing online insurance brokerage, continues to propel the artificial intelligence and machine learning movement – from a broker's perspective – as evident by their latest feature in CI Top Broker magazine.

Already incorporating AI to automate and optimize billing processes, Surex Direct is focused on researching and developing AI and machine learning processes in-house.

''We take pride in being a trailblazer in the online insurance space,'' Lance Miller, CEO of Surex Direct, said. ''By developing our technology in-house, we're able to tailor products specifically for our customers' long-term benefit.''

Aside from the development and deployment of AI, Surex Direct plans to license products, allowing other brokerages to increase their efficiencies.

''We're fully invested in the AI and machine learning movement,'' Matthew Alston, COO of Surex Direct, said. ''The insurance industry is evolving. We look forward to creating strategic partnerships with fellow brokers who want to benefit from a more digital presence.''

Surex Direct hired Dr. Eric Chalmers in the fall of 2017 to serve as the company's director of data science. Improving efficiencies in the billing department is just the beginning. In Q2 or Q3 2019, Surex Direct will introduce ''Pulse'', an AI solution that will be the most advanced way to monitor your insurance premiums.

''AI can be used to address many problems shared by players in the industry,'' Chalmers, said. ''We are working towards higher efficiency and better decision-making processes, and are looking forward to sharing what we have learned.''

About Surex Direct

Since inception in 2012, Surex Direct's book of business has grown to over $50 million in annual insurance premiums. Working with 10+ partner carriers, Surex Direct offers personal lines insurance in six provinces and two territories.

Awards

Placed 4th on the 2018 Top 10 Brokerages in Canada list, by Insurance Business (placed 5th in 2017)

Placed 30th on the 2016 Startup 50 Canada list, by Canadian Business & PROFIT

Media contact:

Jamey Holt

jholt@surexdirect.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ci-top-broker-feature-surex-direct-spearheads-ai--machine-learning-charge-300636650.html

SOURCE Surex Direct

Related Links

https://www.surexdirect.com

