Cielo Mar Preliminary Plan and Presentation Published Today

SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGreenUS, Inc. (ProGreen) (OTCQB:PGUS), a San Diego-based company with land development projects in Baja California, Mexico, today published the Preliminary Master Plan drawing and presentation materials for Cielo Mar.

A 3D virtual tour video and drawing provide an overview of the development plan, and a slide presentation describes the general content of areas within the development.

Cielo Mar – preliminary plan for the future of living

To view the plan and presentation, visit: https://www.cielomarbaja.com/master-plan/

While the preliminary master plan gives the general scope of the development, it is not the final product. The execution plan will provide more content, and much more detail, including number and designation of parcels and residential lots with measurements and coordinates, for example.

Estrada started earlier this month on the Phase I Execution Plan, with expected completion in the month of June.

The more general Preliminary Master Plan is the precursor to detailed design work, and will aid in presentation of the Phase I Execution Plan which, along with the Environmental Impact Statement, will be presented to authorities for obtaining approval for the change of use of the land, as well as permits for construction.

Cielo Mar - The Future of Living: Located in the Bay of Rosario, on the Pacific coast of Baja California, Cielo Mar is being planned as a totally green, 5,000-acre resort-style vacation and retirement community. With a year-round climate very similar to San Diego, this planned development gets its name from "cielo", meaning "heaven", and "mar", which means "sea" - making Cielo Mar "Heaven By The Sea".

About ProGreenUS, Inc.

ProGreenUS, Inc. (ISIN: US74327M1027), headquartered in San Diego, California, is engaged primarily with investments in agriculture and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V., as well as through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV. For additional information about ProGreen, visit our website at www.progreenus.com. Follow us on Twitter: @ProGreenUS.

This press release might contain information, which may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 'Forward-looking statements' are based upon expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated.

