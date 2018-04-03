CIO Leadership Summit: Reimagining the Future State Will Power the Discussion at HMG Strategy's Upcoming CIO Leadership Conference in New Jersey

"CEOs expect CIOs to serve as trusted business advisors and to help them identify and execute on new business models that can help the business succeed in a time of extreme disruption," said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy's President & CEO. "HMG Strategy's Executive Leadership Summits provide CIOs and technology executives with unparalleled opportunities to network and candidly share their thought leadership that can't be found anywhere else."

The New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit will kick-off with a series of compelling 'HMG Tech Talk' discussions that will explore the business and technology trends that are influencing executive strategy.

Other captivating sessions at the summit will include an executive panel that will explore how advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and analytics are driving speed to market and a competitive edge; an executive panel that will discuss their roles in leading digital transformation strategies and how they're working with fellow members of the C-suite to move the business forward; a panel of leading search executives who will weigh in on the key attributes that make technology executives successful; an executive keynote by Maria Guida, Consultant at Successful Speakers, Inc. who will instruct attendees on how to engage listeners and deliver focused messaging in their presentations; a set of executive roundtable discussions that enable summit attendees to brainstorm on the top opportunities for applying technologies such as AI, blockchain and cloud applications along with the top challenges that must be overcome to succeed; followed by an executive panel that will share experiences of how courageous leadership can generate new waves of business growth.

Distinguished speakers at the summit will include:

Gene Barskiy , Head of IT, Fisk Alloy

, Head of IT, Fisk Alloy Chris Colla , VP & CIO, B&G Foods

, VP & CIO, B&G Foods Lookman Fazal , CTO & CISO, Argo Turboserve Corporation

, CTO & CISO, Argo Turboserve Corporation Kelly Lyman , CIO-PECO, VP IT Real Time Strategy, Exelon

Platinum Partners for the New Jersey Summit include CenturyLink. Gold Partners include Ivanti, Pure Storage, Tintri and Zendesk. Reception Partners include AISERA. The Digital Cybersecurity Partner of the Year includes SecurityScorecard. Strategic Partners include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners include Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Sequoia. Association Partners include SIM New Jersey.

To visit the New Jersey summit website and register for the event, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and online Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 300,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders. HMG Strategy's exclusive CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program provides top-tier technology executives with unparalleled peer-to-peer off-the-record straight talk to strengthen their decision-making capabilities and accelerate their career ascent. The CELA program is complemented by the CELA Executive Decision Support services (EDS) which connects enterprise technology executives with their contemporaries who are able to offer their expertise, practical experience, and insights in disciplines ranging from effective C-suite communication strategies to crafting successful 1-3-5-year technology roadmaps.

Additionally, our partnerships with the world's leading search firms provide vital insights into the evolving roles of the CIO and CISO.

The HMG Strategy CIO Executive Leadership Series offers a completely unique experience for IT executives to gain the latest insights and best practices for driving increased business value through the use of IT, and build invaluable relationships with peers and industry experts. The HMG Strategy CISO Executive Leadership Series is designed to provide information security leaders with the insights and best practices they need to tackle the most pressing cyber security challenges facing the enterprise today and going forward.

For more information on joining the strongest executive leadership network and exploring our independent, forward-thinking thought leadership platform, please visit www.hmgstrategy.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cio-leadership-summit-reimagining-the-future-state-will-power-the-discussion-at-hmg-strategys-upcoming-cio-leadership-conference-in-new-jersey-300623795.html

SOURCE HMG Strategy

Related Links

http://www.hmgstrategy.com

